ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County will hold a public hearing at the April 7th Board of Commissioners meeting to consider whether to opt out of a law change regarding firearms deer hunting.

Minnesota lawmakers repealed the shotgun zones across the state, which will allow deer hunters to use rifles in areas that were otherwise zoned for shotguns only. However, the legislation allows counties to opt out of the new rules and keep their designated shotgun zones only.

Stearns County has been a shotgun-only deer hunting zone, and commissioners must decide before May in order to have the regulations posted in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Hunting Regulations booklet and on the website.

The county board will hold a public hearing on the matter at the April 7th meeting at Melrose City Hall. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

If the ordinance bans deer rifles in Stearns County, the DNR will be responsible for enforcement. Hunters will not be automatically notified when buying a license.

