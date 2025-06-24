Absentee Voting Starts Friday for Stearns County Special Election

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Absentee voting for a special election for the Stearns County Board of Commissioners gets underway on Friday.

The special primary election for District 4 will take place on August 12th, but residents of the county can vote absentee in person or by mail leading up to the election date.

Six people have filed to serve as the replacement for longtime Stearns County District 4 Commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier. Lenzmeier retired in April after serving for more than 34 years in the position.

The candidates are Bob Johnson, Darrell Bruestle, Amin Ali, Mike Conway, Shawn Blackburn, and Frank Imholte.

The top two vote-getters in the primary election will move on to a special general election on Tuesday, November 4th.

The hours for in-person absentee voting will be Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. There will be an opportunity to vote on Saturday, August 9th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as well.

Absentee balloting can also be done through the mail.

The Stearns County District 4 commissioner represents portions of St. Cloud and Waite Park. Only residents of District 4 are eligible to vote in this election.

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz