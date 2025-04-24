Stearns County Commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier Retiring
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County Commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier is stepping down from his position on the Board of Commissioners.
Lenzmeier submitted a letter of retirement Wednesday afternoon.
Lenzmeier's wife has been seeking a permanent guardianship regarding his health and mental capacity. He has been living in a memory care facility in Buffalo since last April.
In his letter, Lenzmeier states, "This is my official notice that effective immediately, I am retiring as Stearns County District 4 Commissioner. I am proud of my service as a Stearns County Commissioner for over 34 years. No one wants to quickly step away from anything that is special to them. This was not an easy decision, or a quick one for me to make. But, I realize today, it is the right thing to do for me, my Family, the Board, and the residents of my District and Stearns County as a whole".
The county will need to formally accept Lenzmeier's retirement at their next meeting.
The county will hold a special election to fill his seat on November 4th.
Stearns County Administrator Mike Williams says the filing period will be from May 20th to June 3rd. A primary election would be held on August 12th, if necessary.
Lenzmeier's term expires January 1st, 2027.
