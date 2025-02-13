Stearns County Board Recognizes Parkland Fundraising Efforts

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Board of Commissioners is recognizing Commissioner Jeff Bertram and the Paynesville area community for raising the necessary money to acquire new parkland.

The $150,000 that was raised will get the Stearns County Parks Department across the finish line in buying 202 acres of land next to Koronis Hills Golf Club in Paynesville.

The land is 135 acres of forest, 10 acres of grassland, 47 acres of wetlands, and 10 acres of open water.

The property is enrolled as a Minnesota Land Trust Conservation Easement. It permanently protects the land from most types of development.

The land is appraised at $893,000 but owner Linda Liestman agreed to sell it to Stearns County for $600,000.

In addition to the $150,000 in donations, the county has committed $150,000 toward the purchase and secured a $300,000 Natural and Scenic grant from the DNR.

The county will now enter into a purchase agreement with Liestman to buy the property.

