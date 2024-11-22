Stearns County Awards Small Cities and Townships Park Funding

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is helping seven communities enhance their parks, playgrounds, or trails through one-time American Rescue Plan dollars.

Cities and townships had to apply for the money which required a 50% match.

The one-time funding is designed to aid the townships and small towns in completing desired projects.

Stearns County has awarded nearly $212,000 in total to develop, improve, or replace amenities at playgrounds, ballparks, recreational parks, and trails.

Meire Grove is receiving $14,750 for a new pickleball court.

St. Rosa will receive more than $8,000 for additional seating around the softball field.

New Munich will use just under $44,000 for pickleball courts, a picnic shelter, tables, and a warming house at Jaycee's Park.

Paynesville Township was awarded $25,000 toward the Glacial Lakes Trail Extension.

Raymond Township will build a new playground through a $20,000 grant.

Spring Hill is receiving $50,000 to replace the bleachers and grandstands at their baseball park.

Wakefield Township will also use $50,000 to add trails, a disc golf course, and playground equipment at Sportsman's Park.

The overall cost of the projects combined is more than $491,000.

