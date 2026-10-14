LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota High School is calling on all band alumni to come home for a big celebration. Little Falls Community Schools is commemorating 50 Years of its Indoor Marching Band Show and wants alumni to join in the fun.

Half Century Of Little Falls Indoor Marching Band Performed Across Two Nights

High School Band Director Todd Peterson says the show is a huge production:

"I kind of think of it like a musical or a show because there is so many moving pieces. We work so hard on it over these next two months that the kids kind of deserve two opportunities to perform it, and I think they really like doing that. In my nine years, I've never heard a student say why do we do two nights and so that tells me that they really enjoy playing both nights."

Peterson says fifty is a big number, so they wanted to make it special for everyone who has been a part of it over the years.

Three Directors, 50 Years, One Little Falls Indoor Marching Band Celebration

All three directors from the fifty-year run will be there: Dwight Nelson, Jonathan Laflamme, and Peterson. He says the students love the show so much because they get to pick a lot of the pieces:

"It's basically a variety show where kids pick out their own music that they want to play kind of in section features, along with playing kind of pep band music, sometimes the more contemporary, 21st-century rock n' roll, but also going back to some of the classics."

Peterson says all the music is tunes people will know and enjoy singing along with. Alumni have until Thursday to register to take part. The two-day Indoor Marching Band Concert takes place on November 23rd and 24th at the Little Falls High School.

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