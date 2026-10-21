SARTELL (WJON News) -- Kids, friends, and families can all do the dash next weekend in Sartell. The Monster Dash is back at the Sartell Community Center for its sixth year, and this year it is on the morning of Halloween.

Monster Dash Brings Costumed 5K, Fun Run, And Indoor Candy

The day kicks off with a 5K race at 9:00 a.m. followed up by a 1K fun run at 9:45 a.m. Runners are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume during the runs, because it is a Monster Dash after all. Plus, there is indoor trick-or-treating as well from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. for the kids to load up on candy and other goodies.

Monster Dash Adds Sensory-friendly Trick-or-treating Option This Year

New for this year, there will be sensory-friendly trick-or-treating from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. to provide a calmer environment for children and families who may need a quieter time to get their goodies.

The cost for the race is $5 for kids six and younger, and $20 for everyone 7 years or older, with a maximum cost of $55 for a family of four. The cost includes a T-shirt, race bib, and spooktacular swag bag. The indoor trick-or-treating is free. It will be a festive morning of Halloween fun for the entire family, and Registration is open for the race.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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