ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud has announced that it will be taking over Congregate Dining and Home-Delivered meal services to Morrison, Cass, Crow Wing, and Wadena Counties.

They'll be taking over the services on January 1st.

Lutheran Social Services earlier announced a decision to discontinue those services effective on December 31st.

Previously, Catholic Charities specifically provided frozen meals in those five counties.

They'll work with community partners, local agencies, meal sites, volunteers, and others to have a smooth transition with no interruption in service.

For decades, senior nutrition programs have provided not only meals but also opportunities for social engagement, wellness checks, and support that help older adults remain independent in their communities.

To learn more about Older Americans Act Congregate Dining or Home-Delivered Meal services through Catholic Charities, call 320-650-1650.