Volunteering is important for every community and the St. Cloud community is no exception. Greater St. Cloud Talent and Community Director Gail Cruikshank believes volunteering is one of the most underused retention tools employers have and it makes the community stronger.

Importance of Volunteering

Cruikshank says non profits, schools and civic groups depend on people's time and employers can multiply that time in a way individuals can't. She explains that when a company sends a team to help, it builds relationships, between businesses and the organizations that support our workforce, from schools to food shelves to youth programs. Cruikshank says those relationships make Central Minnesota a place people want to live, and that's a talent attraction advantage for employers.

Finding a Purpose

Getting a paycheck is important but Cruikshank believes employees want a purpose and volunteering can give that. She says studies indicate that employees involved in giving back see half as much turnover as employers that don't.

Making Connections

Volunteering establishes connections with others in the community and can create mutually beneficial relationships for employers and employees. Cruikshank says people who volunteer on non profit boards lay down roots and those roots make it far tougher to leave the community.

Step Process

Cruikshank has the following recommendation for employers: 1) offer a paid volunteer time, and make it easy for the employee, 1) plan one team volunteer day. 3) ask your employees what causes that care about and let them lead.

Learn more about greaterstcloud.com or stcloudshines.com.