SARTELL (WJON News) -- It was all about camaraderie and costumes at an annual event this weekend. The 5th Annual Monster Dash took place at the Sartell Community Center on Saturday. The race had a 5K run and a 1K run for the kids. Rusty and Dayna Deters organize the event every year. Rusty Deters says half the fun is seeing all the costumes:

"We do have a costume contest every year. We give out little prizes and everything for best dressed or best group dressed. You will see a really good Ghostbuster group coming through this year, so it's always great to see what people come up with."

Deters says with a late October run, you never know what you will get for weather, but so far the Monster Dash has been pretty lucky with good running weather.

He also says the adults tend to have more fun with the costumes than the kids:

"We've actually seen the adults take over the costume piece a little bit more than the kids, even. They love dressing up, and this is their one big chance to be creative and kind of show what they have."

Deters says they hope to continue to grow the event by adding more things to the course and enhancing everyone's experience.

After the kids were done racing, they could head inside for Tricks or Treating with area businesses. Kids didn't have to race to be able to take part in the candy. About 400 people took part in the two races, and over 1,000 kids went through the trick-or-treating. The Monster Dash went from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

