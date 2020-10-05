Sartell Chamber to Host Kid Friendly Halloween Event

SARTELL -- Kids can enjoy a free Halloween themed event later this month.

The Sartell Chamber and Everything Sartell are hosting a Monster Dash on Saturday October 24th at the Sartell Community Center.

Nikki Sweeter is the Executive Director of the Sartell Chamber of Commerce and says they've always wanted to host a Halloween themed event.

It's going to be a fun run. We have 10 heats, with 10 people per heat. Then there is going to be vendors set up with treats and coupons and kids and come through and go trick-or-treating.

Sweeter says the race is one lap around Lake Francis and local businesses will set up trick-or-treat stations on the lawn.

She says they have about 20 spots remaining for the fun run and you don't have to race to attend the event.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and costumes are encouraged.