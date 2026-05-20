HIGH SCHOOL ROUND UP TUESDAY, MAY 19TH

ROCORI SPARTANS 10 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2

The Spartans out-hit the Storm nine to six, including a home run and a double. The starting pitcher was Nolan VanLoy; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six singles, two runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Spartans' offense was led by Nolan VanLoy, who went 1-2 with a home run for two RBIs, and he had a walk. Cooper Notch went 1-3 for three RBIs, two stolen bases, and he scored a run, and Blake Kelly went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 1-3 for an RBI. He was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Zander Folkerts went 2-3 with a double, and he scored two runs. Noah Olmsheid went 3-3 with two stolen bases, and he scored three runs. Reece Kalla had a walk, and he scored a run, and Caleb Maddox had a walk.

The Storm starting pitcher was Casey Schinkle. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts, and Griffin Rothstein closed it out with 1 2/3 innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

Their Storm offense was led by Owen Sales, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base, and Isaac Miller was credited with a RBI. Brody Sabin went 3-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Carter Riedeman went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Griffin Rothstein went 1-4, Nolan Black had a walk, and Caleb Susek was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ PIONEERS 4 FOLEY FALCONS 3

The Pioneers and Falcons each collected six hits, including a home run, a triple, and a double. Their starting pitcher was Link Toops, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Connor Hennessy threw two innings to earn the save. He gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers' offense was led by Brecken Andres, who went 2-3 with a home run and a triple for two RBIs. Preston Saehr went 1-2 with a double for an RBI. He was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Bo Woitalla was credited with an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Connor Hennessy went 2-2 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-3, Danny Litke had a walk, and he scored a run, and Jackson Thielen was hit by a pitch.

The Falcons' starting pitcher was Jake Drexler. He threw six innings, gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Teddy Rasmussen, who went 3-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Noah Brunn went 2-3, No. 18 went 1-1, and he scored a run. Jared Robinson and Owen Bemis both had a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 5 PEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS 2

The Crusaders and the Patriots both collected six hits, including a double and nine stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, and recorded five strikeouts. Jake Murphy closed it out with one inning in relief; he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Crusaders were led on offense by Ryan Liebrenz, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run; Owen Fradette went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Henry Schloe was credited with an RBI. He had two stolen bases, and he scored a run, and Charlie Dolan was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base, and he had a walk. Jacob Oliver went 2-3 with two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored two runs, and Nick Plante had two walks. Jack Hamak had two stolen bases, a walk, and scored a run, and Sam Oliver had a walk.

The Patriots' starting pitcher was Gus Bolz-Andolshek. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, six walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Spiczka threw two innings; he gave up one hit.

The Patriots' offense was led by Zach Drown, who went 2-3 with a home run for an RBI, and Gus Bolz-Andolshek went 1-3 for an RBI. Connor Johnson went 2-3, and Mason Otto went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 3 WILLMAR CARDINALS 1

The Flyers out-hit the Cardinals seven to five, including a double, and they had six players collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Izaak Kalis, who threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Flyers' offense was led by Evan LeMieur, who was credited with an RBI, and Nate Sprang went 1-3 with a double. Izaak Kalis went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Prescott Romaine had a walk. John Ahlin and Liam Thoma both went 1-4, and each scored a run, and Liam had a stolen base. Charlie Zwilling and Connor Pasterick both went 1-3, and Connor had a stolen base.

The Cardinals' starting pitcher was Jordan Ellingson. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Logan Fagerlie threw two innings; he gave up two hits and recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals' offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, who went 1-2 with a triple for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Tyler Madsen went 1-3, and he scored a run. Aiden Paulson went 1-3, Jake Ellingson went 1-3, and Logan Fagerlie went 1-2.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 6 ACGC FACLONS 2

The Bulldogs were out-hit by the Falcons eight to six; they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Eric Paulson, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Destin Reiter threw two innings to close it out. He gave up one hit and recorded five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Brock Bruntlett, who went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored two runs, and Eric Paulson went 2-4 for an RBI. Nicholas Utsch had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he had two walks, and Esau Nelson was credited with a RBI. Gavin Bulthuis had two walks, and he scored two runs. Brayden VanderBeek had two walks, and Reed Johnson had two walks, and he scored a run.

The Falcons' starting pitcher was Rowan Molinaro. He threw five innings, gave up five hits, five runs, six walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Braden Johnson threw two innings; he gave up a hit, one run, and issued two walks.

The Falcons' offense was led by Brody Straumann, who went 3-3 for an RBI, and Regan Elton went 1-3 for an RBI and a walk. Braden Schroeder went 2-3, Rowan Molinaro went 1-4, and he scored a run; Ryan Summerlet went 1-3, and he scored a run.

PILLAGER HUSKIES 4 ROYALTON ROYALS 3

The Huskies out-hit the Royals seven to four, including one double. The starting pitcher was Garrett Strang, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, three runs, six walks, and he recorded one strikeout. No. 2 closed it out with two innings of relief, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Elliot Imdieke, who went 2-3 for two RBIs and scored a run, and Jack Featherston went 2-3 for an RBI. Brooks Brichacek went 1-3 for an RBI, and Grant Grimsley went 2-3 with a double, and he scored two runs. Sawyer Colgrove had a walk, and he scored a run. Alex Brandt and Lucas Hamlin both had a walk.

The Royals' starting pitcher was Jaden Albright. He threw three innings, gave up six hits, four runs, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Trace Ratke threw three innings; he gave up one hit and recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals' offense was led by Kirt Yourczek, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and Jaden Albright, who went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and one walk. Reagan Elliot went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Ryan Swenson went 1-3. Keaton Nelson had a walk, and he scored a run. Colton Burggraff was hit by a pitch, stole a base, and scored a run. Sean Schmidtbauer was credited with an RBI. He had a stolen base and a walk. Gannon Petron had a stolen base and a walk, and Jake Albright had a walk.

BUFFALO BISON 12 SARTELL SABRES 2

The Bison out-hit the Sabres fifteen to five, including a home run and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Aiden Marconett, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Bison offense was led by Tyson Moore, who went 3-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and Jackson O’Brien went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Carson Haugen went 2-3 with a double for an RBI. He had a walk, and he scored two runs, and Aiden Marconett went 2-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Nolan Mullenbach went 2-3 for an RBI. He had a walk and scored two runs, and Dolan Brisk was credited with an RBI and scored a run. Cash Hourcht went 2-3; he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and a walk. Riley West went 2-4, and he scored two runs. Will Miriovisky went 2-3 with a walk.

The Sabres' starting pitcher was Nolan Hemker. He threw three innings, gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk, and recorded three strikeouts. Lance threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up six hits, five runs, and one walk. Duncan Orbeck threw 2/3 of an inning; he issued one walk and recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres' offense was led by Landon Fish, who went 1-2 for an RBI, and Miles Simonsen had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Nolan Hemker went 2-3, and he scored a run. Trever Schlangen had a walk and scored a run, and Matt Schreiner had a walk. Mateo Segura and Keaton Landowski both went 1-3.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 6 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 1

The Magic out-hit the Crush eight to seven, including a home run. Their starting pitcher was Carter Anderson, who threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Skyler Pugh threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out; he gave up two hits.

The Magic offense was led by Carter Anderson, who went 3-4 for three RBIs, and Dom Marschell went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, and he had a walk. Jerod Schlangen went 1-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, and a walk, and Gavin Gardner was credited with an RBI. Carson Decibels went 2-4, and he scored a run. Adam Brenny went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Cale Holthaus was hit by a pitch; he had two walks, and he scored two runs.

The Crush starting pitcher was Gerad Hanle. He threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Amittai Preisler threw three innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Jared Laudenbach, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and Everett Stine went 1-3, and he scored a run. Carter Williams went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Brown went 1-1 with two walks, Orion Preisler went 1-3, Gerad Hanle went 1-2, and Jackson Stuber went 1-4.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 16 KIMBALL CUBS 7

The Irish out-hit the Cubs fifteen to ten, including three doubles, a triple, and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Clapp. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Andy Schmitz threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, three runs, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Irish offense, led by Andy Schmitz, went 3-5 with a double for four RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Brock Blizal went 1-3 with a triple for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Brogan Manthie went 2-3 for three RBIs, he had two walks, and he scored two runs. Landon Marsicek went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Danny Reilley went 1-4 for an RBI. He had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Wyatt Breiman went 2-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Lance Faye had a sacrifice bunt, a walk, and he scored two runs. Landon Salmela went 1-3, he was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Jackson Clapp went 1-4 with three stolen bases, one walk, and he scored two runs.

The Cubs' starting pitcher was Tanner Krueske. He threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Jonah Klein threw two innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and two walks. Nolan Diederich threw one inning; he gave up three hits, six runs, and two walks. Nolan Peterson threw one inning; he gave up one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Teagan VanNurden threw one inning; he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs' offense was led by Mason Danelke, who went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI, and Gavin Mesenbrink went 1-3 for two RBIs. Noah Merten went 3-3 with a double for four RBIs, and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 1-3 with a double, had a walk, and scored two runs, and Ryder Schwieters went 1-3. Teagan VanNurden went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Devin Gruba went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Josh Loch scored a run.

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