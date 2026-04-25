HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

THURSDAY APRIL 23RD/FRIDAY APRIL 24TH

PIERZ PIONEERS 7 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2

The Pioneers out-hit the Flyers eleven to nine, including three doubles. Preston Saehr threw a complete game to earn the win, threw seven innings, gave up nine hits and two runs, and recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers' offense was led by Jackson Thielen, who went 2-3 with two doubles for two RBIs. Bo Woitalla went 4-4 for an RBI, and he scored three runs. Brecken Andres went 1-2 with a double and a walk, and he scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-3 for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and had a stolen base. Grady Young went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Preston Saehr and Danny Litke both had a walk. Link Toops and Jansen Hardy both went 1-3, and each scored a run.

The Flyers' starting pitcher was Preston Romaine. He threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Liam Thoma threw one inning; he gave up five hits, four runs, and one walk.

The Flyers' offense was led by Conner Neu, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and Izaak Kalis had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. John Ahlin went 2-4, and Charlie Zwilling went 2-4, and he scored a run. Nick Sprang went 1-3, and he scored a run. Preston Romaine and Ethan LeMieur both went 1-4.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 5 KMBALL CUBS 0

The Eagles out-hit the Cubs seven to zero; they collected one double and a sacrifice fly and took advantage of six walks. Blake Glenz threw seven innings to earn the win. He issued one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Jacob Caron, who went 2-2 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, and a stolen base. Jack Maile had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Blake Glenz went 2-2 with two walks, and he scored a run. Matt Heuring went 2-3, and he scored a run. Bryce Neiman went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored a pair of runs, and Jack Portner had a walk.

The Cubs' starting pitcher was Tate Winter. He threw six innings, gave up seven hits, five runs, six walks, and recorded five strikeouts. The Cubs' offense was a walk by T. Kueske.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 12 DETROIT LAKE LAKERS 2

The Storm out-hit the Lakers ten to six, including a home run, a double, and a sacrifice fly. Boudin Washneski started on the mound for the Storm. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Carter Riedeman, who went 2-4 with a home run, a double, and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, and he scored three runs. Brody Sabin went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, two walks, and two stolen bases. Nolan Black went 1-1 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored a pair of runs. Griffin Rothstein went 3-5, and he scored two runs. Gavin Peterson went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Reed Krogstad went 1-5, and he scored a run. Owen Gales had two walks, and he scored a run. T. Gorman had two walks, a stolen base, and he was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers' Max Ducharme threw seven innings, giving up six hits, six runs, and six walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Holden Ryding, who went 3-3 for an RBI, and Hank Schlauderaff went 1-3 and scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 7 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2

The Bulldogs out-hit the Huskers ten to four, including a home run and a double. Eric Paulson started for the Bulldogs. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Braydon VanderBeek, who went 1-4 with a home run for three RBIs, and Matt Hemmingson went 3-4 for an RBI, and he scored a pair of runs. Eric Paulson went 2-4 for an RBI, and Gavin Bulthuis went 1-3 for an RBI. Brock Bruntlett went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, two walks, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Derek Mergen went 1-2 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Reed Johnson went 1-3 and he scored a run.

The Huskers' starting pitcher was Nate Streit. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Brody Ulik threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, and had one strikeout.

The Huskers' offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz, who went 2-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Wyatt Pilarski went 1-3 for an RBI and a stolen base, and Maverick Novitzki went 1-3 with a double and scored a run. Jake Worlie had a walk and a stolen base, and Andrew D’incau had a walk.

KIMBALL CUBS 5 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 2

The Cubs out-hit the Eagles eleven to seven, including a home run and a double. N. Merten started on the mound for the Cubs. He threw five innings, gave up four hits, two runs, six walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Devin Gruba threw two innings to close it out. He gave up three hits, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs' offense was led by Mason Danelke, who went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Teagan Vanurden went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Ryder Schwieters went 2-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Merten went 2-2 for an RBI, and a walk, and Andray Stang went 2-4, and he scored a run. Tate Winter and G. Mese bot went 1-3. Winter went 1-4.

The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Gabe Schmitt. He threw six innings giving up eleven hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Cubs' offense was led by Blake Glenz, who went 1-3 for an RBI and a walk, and Matt Heuring went 1-1 for an RBI and two walks. Brandon Neiman went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base. Max Torborg had a walk, and he scored a run. Jacob Caron went 1-3 with a walk, and Torii Berg went 1-3. Brayden Becker went 1-4, Jack Portner was hit by a pitch and scored a run, and Jack Maile had two walks.

BBE JAGUARS 3 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 0

The Jaguars out-hit the Irish nine to one, including a double. Baron Breitbach threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Jaguars' offense was led by Walker Winter, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and Aiden Mueller went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. Tyler Myers went 2-3, and he scored a run, and Lance Rademacher went 1-2 with a walk. Noah Jensen went 2-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Noah DeRoo went 1-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Cameron Loe had a walk, and Jace Mueller scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher was Landon Salmela. He threw four innings, giving up three runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. B. Fobbe threw two innings; he gave up a hit, one walk, and had one strikeout. Danny Reilley went 1-2 with a triple, and he was hit by a pitch. Brogen Manthie had a walk, two stolen bases, and Wyatt Breimon had a walk.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 10 BBE JAGUARS 3

The Irish out-hit the Jaguars eight to four. A. Schmitz started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four singles, three runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. B. Fobbe closed it out with two innings of relief.

The Irish offense was led by A. Schmitz, who went 2-4 for three RBIs, and he scored a run. J. Clapp went 2-3 for an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. D. Reilley went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he had a stolen base, and W. Breiman went 1-3 for an RBI. Landon Salmela went 1-3 with a stolen base, and he was hit by a pitch. L. Favre went 1-3, and he scored a run. Brogen Manthie had a walk, three stolen bases, and he scored a run. L. Marsicek had a walk and he scored a run. B. Fobbe and B. Blizil both scored a run.

The Jaguars' starting pitcher was Jace Mueller. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Cameron Loe threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up one run, and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Myers threw one inning; he gave up two walks and had a strikeout.

The Jaguars' offense was led by Baron Breitbach, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and Noah Jensen went 1-3 for an RBI and two stolen bases. Cameron Loe went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Aiden Mueller had a walk, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Lance Rademacher had a walk, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Walker Winter had a sacrifice bunt, and Tyler Myers had a walk.

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FRIDAY APRIL 24TH

ROYALTON ROYALS 10 ACGC FALCONS 8

The Royals out-hit the Falcons six to five, including a pair of doubles, and they were aided by thirteen walks. Sean Schmidbauer threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, six runs, eight walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Kane Nielsen threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Matt Quinlan threw two innings to close it out; he gave up one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals' offense was led by Kirk Yourczek, who went 2-3 with a double for three RBIs; he was hit by a pitch twice. Keaton Nelson went 2-5 for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run, and Jacob Albright had a walk and an RBI. Reagan Elliot had two walks, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch, and scored a pair of runs. Sean Schmidbauer went 1-1 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run, and Gannon Petron went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored three runs. Matt Quinlan had three walks, and he scored three runs. Jaden Albright had two walks, and Ryan Swenson had a walk.

The Falcons' starting pitcher was Rowan Molinaro. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden Johnson threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave two hits, four runs, five walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Brody Straumann threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up three walks and had a strikeout.

The Falcons' offense was led by Regan Elton, who went 1-1 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Jaciel Cardenas went 1-2 for an RBI and two walks. Brayden Johnson went 1-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Tanner Lidbed went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Brody Straumann had two walks, and Scott Saue went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Rolan Molinaro had a walk, and he scored a run, and Brayden Schroeder was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

SARTELL SABRES 9 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 0

The Sabres out-hit the Flyers fifteen to five, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Brody Thompson started on the mound, and he earned the win with seven innings of work. He gave up five hits, and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Sabres' offense was led by Brody Thompson, who went 2-5 with a double for four RBIs, had two stolen bases, and scored a run. Keaton Landowski went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI, and Dylan Holter went 4-4 with a double for an RBI and a stolen base. Mateo Segura went 2-4 for two RBIs, and Trevor Schlangen went 3-4 with a stolen base. Matt Schreiner went 1-2 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Jackson Knott went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-5 with a stolen base, and he scored a pair of runs.

The Flyers' starting pitcher was Isaac Kalis. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Connor Neu threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits and six runs.

The Flyers' offense was led by Liam Thoma, who went 1-3 with a double, and Isaac Kalis went 1-2 with a stolen base. Preston Romaine and Nick Sprang both went 1-3, Charlie Zwilling went 1-2, and Connor Neu had a stolen base.

FOLEY FALCONS 2 PIERZ PIONEERS 1

The Falcons out-hit the Pioneers six to five; Porter Lehrer threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Falcons' offense was led by Ted Rasmussen, who went 1-3 for an RBI and a stolen base, and Jaren Robinson went 2-3 for an RBI. Noah Gapinski and Nick Abfalter both went 1-3, and Owen Bemis went 1-2. Von Murphy had a walk, a stolen base, and he had a walk and Brody Kipka had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Pioneers Link Toops started on the mound. He threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Sawyer Lochner went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Grady Young went 2-3 for an RBI, and Jaxsen Hardy had a walk. Jackson Thielen and Preston Saehr both went 1-3.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 18 SC MAINSTREETERS 0

The Bulldogs out-hit the Mainstreeters fourteen to five, including a pair of doubles, and were aided by seven walks. Brayden VanderBeek threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Esau Nelson, who went 3-3 for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Reed Johnson went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Nick Utsch went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Derek Mergen went 1-2 for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run, and Matt Hemmingson went 2-2 with a walk, and he scored three runs. Gain Buithus was credited with an RBI. He had two walks, one stolen base, and he scored a run. Hunter Severson was credited with an RBI, and Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Brock Bruntlet went 1-3 with a double, and he scored two runs, and Eric Paulson was credited with an RBI. Malachi Voss went 1-4 and scored a run. Sawyer Hotlberg scored a run.

The Mainstreeters' starting pitcher was Conner Kahn. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Triweoler threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, nine runs, and issued two walks. The Mainstreeters' offense was led by Layton Fuchs, who went 2-2, and Andrew Friedrichs went 1-1. Kayden Thieschafer and Alex Trierweoler both went 1-2.

BECKER BULLDOGS 9 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 7

The Bulldogs out-hit the Thunder twelve to nine, including three doubles. Preston Rimmer started on the mound for the Bulldogs. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, five walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. A. Spillum threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Fischer threw one inning; he gave up two hits, two runs, and recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Jack Fischer, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, three stolen bases, and scored two runs. Austin Rimmer went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Cayden Denne went 3-4 with a double for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Cody Deters went 1-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, and a walk, and Nathan Repke went 2-4 for an RBI. Riley Girard had a walk and an RBI, Trenton Paulson went 2-3 with a double. Hunter Pietrowski went 1-4 with two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Isaac Guck was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Thunder starting pitcher was S. Cochran. He threw four innings, giving up nine hits, seven runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Z Bode threw three innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Thunder offense was led by J. Grubs, who went 3-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and scored a run. H. Olson went 2-5 for an RBI, and K. Wark went 1-4 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. C. Miles went 1-4 with a stolen base. W. Buermann went 1-2 with a stolen base, S Cochran had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run, A. Coons had a walk, and Campbell had a stolen base, and he scored a run.

ST.CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 7 PEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS 3

The Crusaders out-hit the Patriots four to two, including a triple and a double. Jake Murphy started on the mound for the Crusaders. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ryan Liebrenz threw 2 1/3 innings to close it out. He gave up one hit, two runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crusaders' offense was led by Henry Schloe, who went 1-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base, and scored two runs. Nolan Bigaouette went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and Owen Fradette was credited with an RBI. He had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-2 with a triple, a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Jacob Oliver went 1-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nick Plante had a stolen base, and Charlie Dolan scored a run.

The Patriots' starting pitcher was G. Bolz. He threw three innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. L. Haff threw three innings, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The offense was led by Mason Otto, who went 1-3 with a triple, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Owen Krueger went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run, and L. Haff had a walk, and he was credited with an RBI. Kyle Kostada and Bolz both had a walk, and ConnorJohnson scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 14 ACGC FALCONS 11

The Royals were out-hit by the Falcons fourteen to ten; they did collect one home run, a triple, and two doubles. Ryan Swenson started on the mound for the Royals. He threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, and three walks. Matt Quinlan threw two innings; he gave up five hits, five runs, and three walks.

The Royals' offense was led by Kane Nelson, who went 4-5 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Kirk Yourczek went 1-5 with a triple for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Reagan Elliot went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Jacob Albright went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Jayden Albright went 1-4, and he scored two runs. Gannon Petron went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Matt Quinlan went 1-2 for an RBI, a walk, and he had a stolen base. Ryan Swenson was credited with two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Sean Schmidtbauer had four walks, and he scored a run, and Spencer Schmidtbauer scored a run.

The Falcons' starting pitcher was Regan Elton. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, four walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brody Straumann threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Brayden Schroeder threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons' offense was led by Scott Saue, who went 3-5 with a double for four RBIs, and Brayden Johnson went 4-4 for two RBIs. Rowan Molinaro went 3-4 with a double, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Brayden Schroeder was credited with an RBI. Regan Elton went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Tanner Lidbed went 3-4, and he scored three runs. Brody Straumann had two walks, he was credited with an RBI, and he scored a run. Jayden Gulke had a walk, and he scored a run, and Jaciel Cardenas had a walk.