HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP - MONDAY, JUNE 1ST

SECTION PLAYOFFS

EDEN VALLEY EAGLES 5 PIERZ LAKERS 4

The Eagles were out-hit by the Lakers, eight to six. They collected one double, and they put up five runs in the fifth. Their starting pitcher was Gabe Schmidt, who threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Neiman closed it out with 1 2/3 of relief. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Blake Glenz, who went 1-3 for an RBI. He had a stolen base and a walk. Nick Becker went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch twice, and he scored a run. Jack Portner went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Brayden Becker was credited with an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Bryce Neiman went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run, and Torii Berg went 1-4 with a stolen base. Jacob Caron went 1-4, Jacob Caron went 1-4, Jack Maile had two walks, and Matt Heuring had a walk.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Preston Saehr. He threw five innings, he gave up two hits, two walks, and recorded one strikeout. Jackson Thielen gave up three hits, four runs, and one walk. Dan Litke threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one run, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts. Sawyer Lochner threw 1/3 inning; he retired one batter.

The Lakers' offense was led by Sawyer Lochner, who went 1-3 with a triple for an RBI, had a walk, and scored a run. Brecken Andres went 1-3 for an RBI, and Preston Saehr had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Bo Woitalla and Grady Young both went 2-4, and each scored a run. Jackson Thielen went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Danny Litke went 1-3. Link Toops had a walk, and he scored a run, and Jaxsen Hardy had a walk.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 9 WDC WOLVERINES 3

The Huskers out-hit the Wolverines eight to seven, including a double and a sacrifice fly; they took advantage of eight walks, and they collected seven stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Will Eichten, who threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Nate Streit threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskers' offense was led by Brodi Huls, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, had three stolen bases, and scored two runs. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 2-4 for three RBIs, and Maverick Novitzki had a sacrifice fly for an RBI; he had a walk and scored a run. Wyatt Pilarski was credited with an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he had a walk. Masyn Patarick went 1-2 with three stolen bases, two walks, and he scored two runs. Jacob Worlie went 3-4, and he scored a run. Nate Streit had two walks, and he scored a run. Brodi Ulik had two walks, and he scored a run. Jaxsen Hardy Patrick was hit by a pitch.

The Wolverines starting pitcher was Raleigh Parker. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, and four walks. Jayden Kenney threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Wolverines offense was led by Hunter Sweere, who went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and he had a walk. Ben Krekala went 2-4, and he scored a run; Jayden Kenney went 1-4, and he scored a run. Leo Petrowski went 1-3, and he scored a run. Logan Seelhammer went 1-3, and Blake Haverkamp had a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 5 FOLEY FALCONS 0

The Crusaders out-hit the Falcons seven to two, including one double. Their starting pitcher was Jack Hamak, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jake Murphy threw two innings; he gave up one hit, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crusaders' offense was led by Ryan Liebrenz, who went 2-2 for an RBI. He had two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run. Nolan Bigaouette went 1-3 with two RBIs, and Henry Schloe went 1-2 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Charlie Dolan went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Jacob Oliver went 1-3 with a double; he had two stolen bases, a walk, and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Noah Gapinski. He threw two innings, gave up seven hits, four runs, and recorded two strikeouts. Dane Wheeler threw two innings; he gave up a run, a walk, and recorded three strikeouts. Donny Dahman threw one inning, retired three batters, and Calvin Hackett threw one inning, and he retired three batters.

The Falcons' offense was led by Teddy Rasmussen, who went 1-3; Noah Gapinski went 1-2 with a walk, and Jack Abfalter had a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 4 BRECKENRIDGE COWBOYS 2

The Jaguars out-hit the Cowboys five to four, including three doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Cameron Cole, who threw seven Innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Jaguars' offense was led by Baron Breitbach, who went 2-3 with two doubles for two RBIs. Lance Rademacher had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, Jace Mueller was credited with an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Tyler Myers went 1-2 with a double, and he scored a run, and Noah DeRoo went 1-4. Wyatt Winter was hit twice by a pitch, and Noah Jensen went 1-2, and he was hit by a pitch. Aiden Mueller had a walk, and he scored a run. Cameron Loe had a walk, and he scored a run. Jesse Niklaus scored a run.

The Cowboys' starting pitcher was Charlie Kratcha. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Gave Amitage threw 2/3 of an inning; he retired two batters. The Cowboys' offense was led by Gabe Amitage, who went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, and he had a stolen base. Jaxon Lopez went 1-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run; Tucker Snyder went 1-3, and he scored a run. Cooper Roberts was hit by a pitch twice, and Lawson Oliphant had a sacrifice bunt.

BBE JAGUARS 5 LPGE THUNDER 2

The Jaguars out-hit the Thunder six to five, including a triple and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Jace Mueller, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Jaguars' offense was led by Aiden Mueller, who went 1-2 for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, had three stolen bases, and scored two runs. Cameron Loe went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and a walk. Tyler Meyers and Baron Breitbach both went 1-3 for an RBI. Noah DeRoo went 1-3 with a triple, and he scored a run, and Lance Rademacher went 1-3. Jace Mueller had a walk, and he scored a run, and Grayson Rooney scored a run.

The Thunder starting pitcher was Gavin Johnson. He threw 2 1/3 innings, and he gave up three hits, four runs, and two walks. Dirk Felibaum threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, one run, and recorded one strikeout.

The Thunder offense was led by Gavin Johnson, who went 2-2 for two RBIs, and he had a walk, and Hagen Brankhorst went 2-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Max Mitzil went 1-1, Ephraim Swartzentruber went 1-3; he had a double, a walk, and he scored a run, and Hudson Lieser had a walk.

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