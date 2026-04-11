HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

BBE JAGUARS 2 BORDER WEST BUCCANEERS 1

(Tuesday, April 7th)

The Jaguars out-hit the Buccaneers six to one, including a home run and a double; this gave starting pitcher Aiden Mueller great support. He threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded eleven strikeouts to earn the win. Baron Breitbach threw one inning, issued one walk, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Jaguars' offense was led by Tyler Myers, who went 1-2 with a home run for an RBI, a walk, and was hit by a pitch. Noah Jensen went 1-4 for an RBI and a stolen base, and Nate DeRoo went 1-4. Carson Loe went 1-3 with a double and a walk, and Baron Breitbach had a walk. Jace Mueller went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Lance Rademacher had a sacrifice.

The Buccaneers' starting pitcher was Logan Hennessy. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Oakley Gilsdorf threw 2 2/3 innings; he issued one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Buccaneers offense was led by Jaxon Gary, and Blake Bohlen both went 1-1. Brock Martig had a sacrifice for an RBI, Teague Nachbor had a sacrifice, and Owen Beal had a walk.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 8th

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 10 PIERZ PIONEERS 6

The Crusaders out-hit the Pioneers nine to six, including a home run, three doubles, and three sacrifice flies! They put up three big runs in the third inning and four in the sixth inning. Their starting pitcher was Henry Schloe. He threw 1 2/3 innings, gave up three hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Jake Murphy threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Jack Hamak threw two innings; he gave up a walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders' offense was led by Nolan Bigaouette, who went 4-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, had a stolen base, and scored a pair of runs. Jake Murphy went 1-2 with a double and a pair of sacrifice flies. Henry Schloe went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Jack Hamak went 1-1 with a stolen base. Nick Plante went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch; Jack Weihrauch had a stolen base, and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Oliver went 1-2 with a walk, two stolen bases, was hit by a pitch, and scored a pair of runs. Charlie Dolan had a walk and a sacrifice, Ryan Liebrenz had a pair of walks and scored a run, Jacob Oliver had two walks and scored a run, and Owen Fradette had a walk.

The Pioneers' starting pitcher was Preston Saehr. He threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Dan Litke threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up five hits, six runs, and five walks. Jackson Thielen threw 2/3 of an inning; he issued one walk.

The Pioneers' offense was led by Jackson Thielen, who went 2-3 with two doubles for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Grady Young went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, and Bo Woitalla went 2-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-3 with a triple, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Preston Saehr had a walk, Link Toops had a pair of walks, and he scored a run, and Dan Litke had a walk, and he scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 5 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 2

The Eagles were out-hit six to seven, but they did collect a pair of doubles and took advantage of seven walks. Gabe Schmitt started on the mound for the Eagles. He threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Blake Glenz threw two innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Bryce Neiman, who went 2-3 with two doubles for an RBI, a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Jack Portner went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he had a stolen base. Brayden Becker went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Blake Glenz went 1-4 with a pair of stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Torii Berg had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Jacob Caron had an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base; Nick Becker went 1-2 with a stolen base, and Jack Maile had two walks.

THURSDAY APRIL 9th

HUTCHINSON TIGERS 7 SARTELL SABERS 6

They each collected eight hits. Howie Smith started for the Tigers. He threw one inning, he gave up five hits, five runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Scott threw three innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and two walks. Matt Ortloff threw two innings and recorded two strikeouts to earn the win. Hayden Welch threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one walk, and recorded one strikeout.

The Tigers' offense was led by Issac Scott, who went 3-3 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, and scored a run. Hayden Benson went 2-3 for an RBI, and Hayden Welch had two walks, a stolen base, scored two runs, and an RBI. Howie Smith went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Brody Wanous went 1-3.

The Sabres' starting pitcher, Nolan Hemker, threw two innings. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk nd he recorded three strikeouts. Trevor Schlangen threw one inning; he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk, and recorded three strikeouts. N. Gjemse threw two innings; he gave up a hit and one run. L. Fish threw one inning; he gave up a run, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres' offense was led by Mileson Simonsoon, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Mateo Segura went 1-2 with two walks, one stolen base, and he scored a run. Trevor Schlangen went 1-2 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Miles Simonson went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Jackson Knott went 1-3. Brady Thompson went 1-3 for RBI, two stolen bases, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Nick Trobec went 1-1, and L. Fish went 1-1.

ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 2 BECKER BULLDOGS 1

The Fighting Saints were out-hit four to three, but they did collect a big double. T. Rothbauer threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, four walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. H. Nalew threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two wins and he recorded two strikeouts to earn the save.

The Fighting Saints' offense was led by J. Nance, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and C. Rose went 1-3 with two stolen bases, and he scored a run. T. Rothbauer went 1-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. PEstuesta nd D Carr both had a walk.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 10 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 1

The Crusaders out-hit the Flyers eleven to two, including two triples and a pair of doubles. Owen Fradette started on the mound for the Crusaders. He threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win; he gave up two singles, one run, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Charlie Dolan threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up a walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders' offense was led by Jake Murphy, who went 2-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base, and Jack Hamak went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Jacob Oliver went 2-4 with a triple for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Nolan Bigaouette went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Ryan Liebrenz went 2-4 with a triple for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nick Plante went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, two stolen bases, and he scored three runs. Jack Weihrauch went 1-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Sam Oliver scored two runs.

The Flyers' P. Roma started on the mound for the Flyers. He threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. C. Neu threw two innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, and recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by J. Ahlin, who went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored a run. C. Pasterich went 1-3, P Barton was hit by a pitch, and he was credited with an RBI. C. Swilling, B. Anderson, and E. Lemieux each had a walk.

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