Central MN Section Baseball Results Tuesday May 28

Section 8-4-A

St. Cloud Crush 8, Brainerd 2

(Kadyn Mork went 3-4 with a run scored and 2 RBI and Drew Leiser threw all 7 innings with 5 hits and 2 earned runs allowed with 10 strikeouts for the Crush).

Elk River 6, Bemidji 3

Moorhead 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

(Brady Thompson went 1-3 with 1 RBI for Sartell. Wesley Johnson threw 6 innings with 4 hits and 3 runs (1 earned) with 2 strikeouts for the Sabres).

STMA 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Thursday's Schedule

(Elimination Games)

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30

Brainerd at Bemidji, 4:30

(Winners Bracket)

Elk River at St. Cloud Crush, 5:00

Moorhead at STMA, 4:30

Get our free mobile app

Section 6-2-A

Cathedral 3, Spectrum 1

(Cathedral scored two runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to beat Spectrum 3-1 in the opening round of the section tourney. Henry Schloe had two hits and drove in two runs for the Crusaders. Cade Simones struck out 10 batters over six innings and earned the win, and John Brew pitched a scoreless 7th inning for the save.)

Pierz 5, Royalton 0

Melrose 4, Kimball 3

Foley 5, Osakis 2

Holdingford 12, Sauk Centre 2

Staples-Motley 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

Annandale 7, Eden Valley-Watkins 6

Albany 3, Pillager 2

Today's Schedule:

Holdingford vs. Staples-Motely, 4:30 @ Putz Field

Annandale vs. Albany, 7:00 @ Putz Field

Foley vs. Melrose, 4:30 @ Faber Field

Cathedral vs. Pierz, 7:00 @ Faber Field

Section 8-3-A

ROCORI 11, Hutchinson 1

Willmar 5, Detroit Lakes 4

Little Falls 7, Fergus Falls 6

Tomorrow's Schedule:

(Elimination Game)

Detroit Lakes at Fergus Falls, 4:30

(Winners Bracket)

ROCORI vs. Alexandria, 4:30

Little Falls at Willmar, 5:00