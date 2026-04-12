HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

FRIDAY, APRIL 10th

PIERZ PIONEERS 10 PILLAGER HUSKIES 3

The Pioneers out-hit the Huskies twelve to eight, including four doubles and a pair of sacrifice flies. Link Toops started on the mound; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jackson Thielen threw two innings to close it out, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers' offense was led by Preston Saehr, who went 3-4 with a double for three RBIs, and Grady Young went 2-3 for two RBIs, two walks, and scored a run. Bo Woitalla went 2-2 with a double, a walk, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Daniel Litke went 3-4 with two doubles, and he scored two runs. Link Toops went 1-3. Sawyer Lochner was credited with two RBIs, he had two stolen bases, and he was hit by a pitch. Jackson Thielen went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run. Brecken Andres had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and a walk. Jansen Hardy had a pair of walks, and he scored a run, and Connor Hennesey had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Huskies' starting pitcher was Alex Brandt. He threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Lucas Hoglin threw two innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, and three walks. Cal Giza threw one inning; he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks, and recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies' offense was led by Elliot Ijndiek, who went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, and Grant Grimsley went 2-4 for an RBI. Nolen Benning and Cal Giza both went 2-3, and each scored a run, and Jack Featherston went 1-3.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 8 MILACA-FC WOLVES 0

The Flyers out-hit the Wolves 8-0, including a double, and they took advantage of five walks. Evan Lemieur started on the mound. He threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up two walks, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Flyers' offense was led by Nolan Sams, who went 1-2 with two RBIs, one walk, two stolen bases, and scored a run. Izack Kalis went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Evan LeMieur went 1-3 for an RBI, one walk, and he scored a run, and Liam Thoma went 1-4 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nick Spang went 1-4 with three stolen bases, and he scored a run. Charles Zarlling went 1-3 for an RBI. Payton Bartos went 1-3. John Ahlin went 2-4, and he scored a run; Connor Patrich scored a run.

The Wolves' starting pitcher was B. Matt. He threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks, and he had one strikeout. B. Owverud threw two innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk, and one strikeout. E. Nelson threw one inning; he gave up two hits, two runs, and one walk. I. Juetten threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts. B. Ouverson and I. Juetten both had a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 5 SARTELL SABRES 0

The Huskies out-hit the Sabres eight to three, including a pair of doubles, and they took advantage of six walks. K. Holm threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. C. Habben threw one inning; he gave up one hit.

The Huskies' offense was led by Judah Allen, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Cohen Habben went 1-4 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Connor Plumski went 1-4 for an RBI and a stolen base, and Kyle Holm went 1-4. Dylan Hoffarth went 2-2 with a double, two walks, and he scored one run, and Ryan Boatz went 1-3. Griffin Roemeliing had two walks, and he scored a run. Axton Orbeck had a walk, and he scored a run. Carter Wesen had a walk, and he was hit by a pitch.

For the Sabres, Dayton Holton started on the mound. He threw two innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. L. Lance threw two innings; he gave up two hits, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Miles Simonson threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one walk, and recorded five strikeouts. Brady Thompson threw one inning; he gave up one hit and a run.

The Sabres' offense was led by Miles Simonson, who went 1-3 with a double; Jackson Knott and Parker Smith both went 1-3, and Brady Thompson had a walk.

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 16 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 9

The Lumberjacks and Crush both collected thirteen hits. Their starting pitcher was B. Gussies. He threw 1/3 of an inning, gave up four hits and three runs, and Leo McKeon threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up five hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Heaton Broding threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by M. Gish, who went 2-4 with two doubles for an RBI, and he scored three runs; B. Lussier went 1-3 with two walks, and he scored a run. Gunner Ganske went 2-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Lawson Berg went 1-1. RBI, two walks, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. E. Kuringen went 1-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Heaton Brodina went 1-3 for an RBI, and James Garrison went 1-4, and he scored a run. James Swanson went 1-4, had two walks, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Miles Gish had a stolen base, and he was hit by a pitch.

The Crush starting pitcher was Gerad Hanle. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Brett Pankonin gave up two hits, three runs, and two walks, and Amittai Preider threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, four walks, and eight runs.

The Crush offense was led by Amittai Preisley, who went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Carter Williams went 2-3 with a double for an RBI and a stolen base, and Aidan Forster went 2-4 with a double and scored a run. Andrew Brown went 2-4 with a double for four RBIs, and Ellis Bagner went 1-4, and he scored a run. Addison Dabonzenki went 2-3, and he scored a run. Jared Laudenbach went 1-4, and he scored a run; Therain Carlson had a walk, and he scored a run.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 5 BECKER BULLDOGS 1

The Magic out-hit the Bulldogs four to three, including two doubles. S Gardner threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by D. Marschet, who went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and A. Brenny went 1-4 with a double, a stolen base, and he scored a run. R. Krippner was credited with an RBI, and C. Holthaus had a walk, and he scored a run. C. Wiper went 1-1; he had a walk, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. J. Schlangen went 1-2, C. Deibele scored a run, T. Disch had a walk, and C. Anderson had a stolen base and scored a run.

The Bulldogs' starting pitcher was Ethan Cantin. He threw five innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Pinner threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, and one walk.

The Bulldogs were led by Anthony Rimmer, who went 2-3 for an RBI, Austin Rimmer went 1-3 with a walk, Riley Girard had a walk and scored a run, and Isaac Guck had a walk.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 12 UPSALA/SWANVILLE PATRIOTS 1

The Huskers out-hit the Patriots ten to one, including a home run and two doubles. Brody Schmitz started on the mound, and he threw a complete game to earn the win.

The Huskers were led on offense by Jaxon Bartkowicz, who went 3-4 with a home run, and he scored a pair of runs. Maverick Novitzki went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, stole a base, and scored a run. Will Eichten went 1-1 for two RBIs, a walk, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Brodi Huls went 2-4 for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run, and Masyn Patrick went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Andrew O’Incau went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch nd he scored a run, and Wyatt Pilarski went 1-4, and he scored a run. Jacob Worlie had a walk, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Nathan Streit was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs.

The Patriots' starting pitcher was Jonah Urman. He threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Owen Klug threw two innings; he gave up one walk and recorded two strikeouts. Calvin Leners threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up five hits, five runs, and one walk, and Jake Leners threw 1/3 of an inning. The Patriots' offense was led by Carson Primus, who went 1-2 with a home run for an RBI, Gavin Shutter had two walks, and Jonah Urman had a walk.

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SATURDAY, APRIL 11TH

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 11 CLOQUET LUMBERJACKS 0

The Flyers out-hit the Lumberjacks seven to five, including two big doubles. Izaak Kalis started on the mound. He threw four innings to earn the win; he gave up four hits and recorded three strikeouts. Josh Ahlin threw one inning to close it out; he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flyers' offense was led by Liam Thoma, who went 1-2 with a double for three RBIs, a walk, and scored a run. Nicholas Sprang went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Connor Neu went 1-1 for two RBIs, and Prescott Romaine went 2-2 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored three runs. Evan DeMieur went 1-1 for an RBI, a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored three runs. Izaak Kalis went 1-2 with a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Nolan Gams was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was A. Collins. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, nine runs, five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. J. Peterson threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. M. Robinson threw one inning; he recorded two strikeouts. B. Harriman went 2-2 with a stolen base, A. Theisen went 1-3, A. Huls and I. Kiwinski both went 1-2.

KIMBALL CUBS 9 CONCORDIA ACADEMY BEACONS 8

The Cubs out-hit the Beacons six to four, and Tate Winter started on the mound. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, eight walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Andrew Stang threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs' offense was led by Andray Stang, who went 2-3 for two RBIs, two walks, a stolen base, and scored two runs. Tate Winter went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Brayden Johnson went 1-4 with two RBIs, and Mason Danelke went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Gavin Mesenbrink had two walks, a stolen base, and scored a run, and Ryder Schwieters had three walks and scored two runs. Teagan VanNurden had a walk, two stolen bases, and scored two runs, and Noah Merten had a walk.

The Beacons' starting pitcher was Daniel Frazen. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, eight walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Elliot Stage threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Beacons' offense was led by Colman Mathis, who went 1-4 for two RBIs, a walk, and scored a run. Daniel Frazen went 1-3 for an RBI, two walks, a stolen bases and, and he scored two runs. Caleb Scharbar went 1-3 with a walk, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Talar Caphart had three walks, he was credited with an RBI, and he scored a run. Austin Schulte was hit twice by a pitch and credited with an RBI, and Carson Mathis was credited with an RBI. Evan Stangler had two walks, and he scored a run. Jamison Johnson went 1-1, with a walk, and he scored a run, and Alex Frazen scored a run.

KIMBALL CUBS 5 DASSEL-COAKTO CHARGERS 0

The Cubs out-hit the Chargers eight to four, and they played solid defense. Devin Gruba threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs' offense was led by Mason Danelke, who went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and scored a run. Devin Gruba went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base, and Noah Merten went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Gavin Mesenbrink went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Tate Winter went 1-4. Andray Stang and Brydon Johnson both went 1-4, and both scored a run, and Ryder Schwieters and Adrian Schindler each had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Eli Dahlheimer. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Braden Kelley threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers' offense was led by Isaac Salmen, who went 1-1 with a double, two walks, and a stolen base. Alex Anderson went 1-3 with a double, and Charlie Kantok had a walk. Parker Haataja and Ryan Raisanen both went 1-3.

KIMBALL CUBS 6 EAST GRAND FORKS GREENWAVE 0

The Cubs out-hit the Greenwave six to two, including a pair of doubles and very good defense. Noah Merten threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits and recorded six strikeouts.

The Cubs' offense was led by Noah Merten, who went 2-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Gavin Mesenbrink was credited with an RBI when he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run; Chase Winter was credited with an RBI, and he had one walk. Josh Loch went 1-1 for two RBIs and a walk, and Brayden Johnson went 1-2, and he scored a run. Ryder Schwieters went 1-2, Andray Stang went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Mason Danelke had two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch, and scored a run.

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