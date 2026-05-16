HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13TH

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 12 HUTCHINSON TIGERS 1

The Flyers out-hit the Tigers twelve to two, including a pair of doubles. The Flyers'

starting pitcher was Preston Romaine, who threw five innings to earn the win. He

gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. John Ahlin

threw two innings to close it out. He gave up one walk and recorded three

strikeouts.

The Flyers' offense was led by Ryan Newman, who went 2-4 with a double for three

RBIs and he scored two runs, and Liam Thoma went 1-4 for an RBI. John Ahlin

went 1-4 for three RBIs; he had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base, and he scored a

run. Payton Bartos went 2-3 for two RBIs and a walk, and Nick Sprang went 2-2 with two walks, and he scored three runs. Charlie Zwilling went 1-3 for an RBI and

Ben Anderson went 1-1 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Ethan LeMieur went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Ethen Neu scored two

runs, Preston Romaine had a walk, and he scored a run, and Nolan Sams was hit

by a pitch.

The Tigers' starting pitcher was Grayson Rostberg. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he

gave up six hits, six runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Nate

Schumann threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up one hit. Clayton Witte threw two

innings; he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded one

strikeout. Isaac Scott threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, and

recorded a strikeout.

The Tigers' offense was led by Hayden Benson, who went 1-2 with a double and

Clayton Witte was credited with an RBI. Tuker Finnell went 1-2 with a walk, and he

had a stolen base. Grayson Rostberg had a walk, and he scored a run, Isaac

Scott walked, and Hayden Welsch was hit by a pitch.

ALBANY HUSKIES 11 PIERZ PIONEERS 4

The Huskies out-hit the Pioneers fifteen to five, including six doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Kyle Holm, who threw a complete game to earn the win. He

gave up five hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Kyle Holm, who went 2-4 with a double for four

RBIs and Cohen Hobben went 3-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, and he scored

two runs. Dylan Hoffarth went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored two

runs, and Wyatt Schmacher went 2-4 for an RBI and scored a run. Carter Wesen

went 4-4 with two doubles for an RBI, and he scored a run. Connor Plumski

went 1-2 for an RBI, two walks, and he scored a run. Axton Orbeck went 1-4, and he

scored a run. Judah Allen went 1-2 with a walk and scored a run. Cal

Schmitz had two stolen bases.

The Pioneers' starting pitcher was Link Toops. He threw five innings, he gave up

nine hits, seven runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Sawyer

Lochner threw one inning; he gave up six hits, four runs, and recorded one

strikeout.

The Pioneers' offense was led by Connor Hennessy, who went 1-3 with a double for a

RBI and Jackson Thielen went 2-3 with a triple and a double, and he scored a run.

Link Toops went 2-3, and Sawyer Lochner was hit twice by a pitch. Dan Litke had

a sacrifice fly, and he was credited with an RBI, and Grady Young was credited with an

RBI.

SW CHRISTIAN STARS 11 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 4

The Stars out-hit the Crusaders eleven to seven, including a home

run, a double, and a pair of sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher was

Jimmy Dahlen, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four

hits, two runs, three walks, and recorded seven strikeouts. Nathan

Doffin threw two innings; he gave up three hits, two walks, and

recorded one strikeout.

The Stars' offense was led by Nathan Coffin, who went 1-4 with a home

run for three RBIs, and Brandt Tebbs went 2-4 for two RBIs; he had a

walk, two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Cole Bjerke went 2-3 with two sacrifice flies for three RBIs, and Eric Setter went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Colin Flynn went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Dylan Koepp went 2-5, and he scored a run. Joey Santtjer went 2-4, and he scored a run. Chris Crum and Jordan Sheggeby both scored a run.

The Crusaders' starting pitcher was Jake Murphy. He threw two

innings, gave up eight hits, nine runs, one walk, and recorded

two strikeouts. Owen Fradette threw three innings; he gave up one

hit, one run, and recorded a strikeout. Ryan Liebrenz threw three

innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, and one walk.

The Crusaders' offense was led by Nolan Bigaouette, who went 2-4 with

a triple for an RBI, and Henry Schloe went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk, and

he scored a run. Charlie Dolan went 2-3, Jake Murphy had a walk, and

he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-4 with a stolen base, and

he scored a run. Jacob Oliver went 1-4, and he scored a run.

Owen Fradette had a walk.

THURSDAY, MAY 14th

LITTLE FALL FLYERS 3 PIERZ PIONEERS 2

The Flyers and the Pioneers both collected five hits apiece, including three

doubles. The Flyers' starting pitcher, Isaaz Kalis, threw a complete game to

earn the win. He gave up five singles, two runs, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Izaak Kalis, who went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs,

and Charlie Zwilling went 1-2 with a double for a RBI. Liam Thoma went 1-3 with

a double, Payton Bartos went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch. Nick Sprang went 1-3 with a stolen base, Evan LeMieur had a walk, E. Neu had a stolen base, and Ryan

Newman scored a run.

The Pioneers' starting pitcher was Danny Litke. He threw six innings, he gave up

five hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. The Pioneers' offense was led by Jackson Thielen, who went 1-3 for an RBI and scored a run,

and Grady Young went 1-3 for an RBI. Preston Saehr went 1-3, and he scored a run,

and Brecken Andres was hit by a pitch. Bo Woitalla went 1-3, Danny Litke

went 1-3, and Preston Saehr went 1-3, and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2

The Crush out hit the Warriors five to four; their starting pitcher was

Amittai Preisler, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave

up four hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Jared Laudenbach, who went 2-3 for a

RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Carter Williams went 1-3

for an RBI, and he scored a run. Everett Stine and Addison Dobowey both went 1-3, Amittai Preisler had a walk, and Orion Preisler scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Kashius Caughey. He threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Warriors' offense was led by Hakon Haapajoki, who went 1-3 with a

double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Rylan Amundsen went 1-3

for an RBI. Brady Vanek went 1-4, Griffin Bartholomaus had a walk

and he scored a run, Gus Lund went 1-3, and Kashius Caughey had a

walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 8 BBE JAGUARS 0

The Eagles out-hit the Jaguars five to two, including a triple. Their

starting pitcher was Gabe Schmitt, he a complete game to earn the

win. He gave up two singles, two walks, and he recorded seven

strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Jack Maile, who went 1-3 with two RBIs,

and he scored a run, and Nick Becker went 1-2 with a triple for an RBI.

Blake Glenz went 1-3 for an RBI. He had a walk, and he scored a run,

and Brayden Becker went 1-2 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he

scored a run. Torii Berg went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch, and Jacob

Caron was credited with an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a

run. Bryce Neiman had two walks, a stolen based and he scored a

run. Jack Palmer was credited with an RBI, M. Torborg scored two runs,

and C. DeRose had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Jaguars' starting pitcher was B. Breitbach; he threw three innings, gave up four hits, six runs, three walks, and recorded one strikeout. Cameron Loe threw two innings, he recorded one strikeout, and M. Detloff threw one inning to close it out; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he issued a walk.

The Jaguars' offense was led by Aiden Mueller, he went. 1-3 with a double, Noah Jensen went 1-1 with a walk, and Lance Rademacher had a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 12 PRINCETON TIGERS 9

The Bulldogs out-hit the Tigers fourteen to six, including a triple and a double.

The Bulldogs' starting pitcher was Ethyn Cantin, who threw five innings to earn the

win. He gave up three hits, three runs, four walks, and he recorded five

strikeouts. Isaac Guck closed it out with two innings in relief. He gave up three

hits, six runs, four walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Ethan Obermoller, who went 3-4 for three RBIs, and

he had a stolen base. Riley Girard went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs and

Cody Deters went 2-4 with a triple for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Jack

Fischer went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored two runs and S.

Johnson went 1-1 for an RBI. Austin Rimmer went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he

scored three runs. Griffin Munich went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run.

Cayden Denne went 1-3, and he scored a run; Nathan Repke had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Tigers' starting pitcher was D. Judson. He threw three innings, he gave up

nine hits and eight runs. I. Peterson threw four innings; he gave up five hits, four

runs, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Tigers' offense was led by D. Judson, who went 1-5 for an RBI, and N. Peters went

1-3 for an RBI and two walks. A. Ross went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run and

B. Ellens went 1-4 for an RBI. L. Bratuich was hit by a pitch; he was credited with a

RBI and he scored a run, and S. Geisleler had two walks, and he was credited for

a RBI. J. Christopher had a walk, and he was credited with two RBIs. G. Beck went

1-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs,

and E. Pederson went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored a run.

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