HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP - TUESDAY JUNE 2ND

SECTION PLAYOFFS

EVW EAGLES 12 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 7

The Eagles out-hit the Huskers twelve to eight, including three doubles, one sacrifice fly, and they took advantage of eight walks. Their starting pitcher was John Weiss, who threw 1 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, four runs, and three walks. Bryce Neiman earned the win with five hits and one run, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles' offense, led by Brayden Becker, went 1-3 for three RBIs; he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Jack Maile went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and Nick Becker went 1-3 for an RBI. He was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Torii Berg went 2-5 with two doubles for an RBI, he had two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Bryce Neiman went 2-3 with a stolen base, two walks, and he scored three runs. Blake Glenz went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Jacob Caron went 1-2 for an RBI. He had three walks and scored a run. Matt Heuring went 1-2 with a sacrifice bunt, two walks, and he scored a run. Devin Evenson went 1-1 and scored a run, and Jacob Portner went 1-5.

The Huskers' starting pitcher was Jaxon Bartkowicz. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, six walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Brody Ulik threw one inning; he gave up two hits, three runs, and recorded one strikeout. Masyn Patrick threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskers' offense was led by Brodi Huls, who went 2-4 with a triple for three RBIs, had a stolen base, and scored a run. Will Eichten went 1-3 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nate Streit went 2-3 with a stolen base, one walk, and he scored two runs. Maverick Novitzki had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he had a walk. Wyatt Pilarski went 3-4, and he scored a run. Brody Ulik had a sacrifice bunt, one stolen base, one walk, and he scored two runs.

FOLEY FALCONS 8 EVW EAGLES 3

The Falcons out-hit the Eagles eight to seven, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jack Abfalter, who threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons' offense was led by Teddy Rasmussen, who went 2-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, and he had a walk. Noah Gapinski went 1-3 with two RBIs, and he had a walk, and Noah Brynn went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Levi Shaw went 1-1 for an RBI. He was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Brady Kipka went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Easton Wojo went 1-3, Jordan Lewandoski was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Jack Abfalter had a walk.

The Eagles' starting pitcher was Bryce Neiman. He threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, seven runs, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Glenz threw three innings; he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Nick Becker threw 1 1/32 innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Jack Maile, who went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and Bryce Neiman, who went 1-2 with a double, two stolen bases, two walks, and scored a run. Blake Glenz went 2-3 with a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run, and Nick Becker was credited with an RBI. Brayden Becker and Matt Heuring both went 1-3 with a stolen base. Jacob Caron went 1-3, and Torri Berg was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 12 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 2

The Spartans out-hit the Otters thirteen to three, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher, Nolan VanLoy, threw a gem; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, two runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans' offense was led by Nolan VanLoy, who went 2-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Cal Heying went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Reese Kalla went 3-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Caleb Maddox went 2-3 for an RBI, had a stolen base, one walk, and scored two runs. Blake Kelley went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored three runs. Zack Folkerts went 1-3 for an RBI. Max Fredin went 1-2; he was hit by a pitch, stole a base, and scored a run. Noah Ulmschied went 1-3, and he scored a run. Cooper Notch scored a run.

The Otters' starting pitcher was Hunter Powers. He threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. J. Horgan threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits, five runs, and one walk.

The Otters' offense was led by Micah Johnson, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and Brody Krein was credited with an RBI. Nolan Felstul went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Hunter Powers had a walk, Parker Thielke was hit by a pitch, Bennett Thielke had a walk, and Cam Wiederich scored a run.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 6 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4

The Cardinals were out-hit by the Flyers seven to six; they did collect a home run, a triple, and a double. Their starting pitcher was Reed Christianson. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Fagerlie threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Ellingson threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up a walk, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cardinals' offense was led by Jake Ellingson, who went 2-3 with a home run for an RBI. He had two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored two runs. Alex Hoppe went 2-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, and Reed Christianson went 2-4 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Jordan Ellingson went 2-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Logan Fagerlie went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Griffin Evenson went 2-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Hudson Sjoberg went 1-3 with a stolen base.

The Flyers' starting pitcher was Izaak Kalis. He threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Preston Romaine threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Flyers' offense was led by Nick Sprang, who went 1-2 for two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and had a walk. Evan LeMieur went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run, and Preston Romaine went 1-3 with a walk. Payton Bartos went 2-4, and Ryan Newman was hit by a pitch. John Ahlin went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Liam Thoma was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Max Fredin was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base. Izaak Kalis had a stolen base and a walk, and E. Neu had a walk.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 9 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 3

The Cardinals out-hit the Otters nine to three, including three doubles and nine stolen bases. The Cardinals' starting pitcher was Jake Ellingson. He threw 1/3 inning, he gave up five walks and three runs. Logan Fagerlie threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals' offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, who went 3-3 with a double for an RBI. He had three stolen bases, one walk, and he scored four runs. Logan Fagerlie went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Jake Ellingson went 1-4 for an RBI. Aidan Paulson went 2-3 with a double, three stolen bases, and he scored a run, and Alex Hoppe went 1-3 with a double, two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Reese Christianson went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Gavin Evenson had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run.

The Otters' starting pitcher was Parker Thielke. He threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Fronning threw five innings; he gave up five hits, four runs, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Otters' offense was led by Bennett Thielke, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Parker Thielke was credited with an RBI; he had a stolen base and a run. Brody Krein went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored a run, and Brandt Scheuerman went 1-3. Jacob Fronning had two walks, Hunter Powers had two walks, and he scored a run. Micah Johnson had a walk and scored a run, and Cam Wiederich had a walk.

PARKERS PRAIRIE PANTHERS 2 BBE JAGUARS 1

The Panthers out-hit the Jaguars six to three; their starting pitcher was AJ. Woodworth, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, five walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Panthers offense was led by J. Johnson, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and S. Hanson had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he had a walk. Nolan Boesl went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Trevor Rounds went 1-3. N. Steidl went 1-3 with a wall, and B. Myers went 1-3.

The Jaguars' starting pitcher was H. Sobiech. He threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by E. Mueller, who went 1-2 for an RBI and two walks. B. DeRoo went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Luke Illies went 1-3.

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE CHARGERS 8 BBE JAGUARS 2

The Chargers and the Jaguars both collected five hits, including a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Aiden Meisener, who threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, seven walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jack Kelly threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits and one run. Evan Dingwell threw two innings; he gave up two hits and recorded three strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Evan Dingwall, who went 1-4 with a triple for three RBIs, and he scored a run, and Kolton Breitkreutz went 1-3 for an RBI. Seth Thoennes went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, and scored two runs. Blake Koep was credited with an RBI. He had two walks, and he scored a run, and S. Quina went 1-2 with a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Jack Kelley had a walk, and he scored a run. S. Chilean went 1-1, Bryce Fromming had a walk and scored a run, Ryder Baune had a walk and scored a run, and Aiden Meissner had a walk.

The Jaguars' starting pitcher was Baron Breitbach. He threw four innings, he gave up two hits, six runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Aiden Mueller threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one walk, and one run. Lance Rademacher threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one walk, and recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Walker Winters, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch, and Jace Mueller had an RBI. Lance Rademacher went 2-4, and Noah Jensen went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Aiden Mueller was hit by a pitch, and he had two walks. Tyler Myers had two walks, Cameron Loe had a walk, and Baron Breitbach had a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 2 BIG LAKE HORNETS 0

The Bulldogs out-hit the Hornets eight to two, including a double. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Cantin, who threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two singles, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Nathan Repke, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Obermoller went 2-4 with a double, and Austin Rimmer went 2-3, and he scored a run. Isaac Guck went 1-2 with a walk, Anthony Rimmer went 1-3, and Cody Deters had a walk, and he scored a run.

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