Sauk Rapids Police Seek Help in Benton Drive Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids Police are asking for the public's help with information that may help in their investigation of a serious crash.
Serious Crash Call Early Evening
Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 800 block of North Benton Drive just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17th.
Two Young St. Cloud-Area Men Involved
Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Alexander Kucirek of Sartell was northbound on Benton Drive. Meanwhile, a second car driven by 20-year-old Thomas Loem of Sauk Rapids was westbound on 8th Street North and was turning onto Benton Drive. Police say Kucirek's car hit Loem's car broadside.
Sauk Rapids Man Pinned Inside Car After Crash
Loem was extricated from his car and taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He continues to recover at the Hennepin County Medical Center. Kucirek suffered minor injuries.
Witnesses and Video Sought
Police are asking any witnesses to the crash or residents in the 600-900 block of North Benton Drive to check their video footage during that time for any information that can help with the investigation.
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