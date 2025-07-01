Bullet Strikes Runner In Sauk Rapids During Morning Jog

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A woman who was running on a Sauk Rapids street Sunday morning was struck in the forearm with what appears to be a stray bullet.

The Sauk Rapids Police Chief says a 62-year-old woman was running on River Avenue North when she was struck in the arm just after 10:30 a.m. The bullet lodged in her arm and had to be surgically removed at St. Cloud Hospital.

Police say no one was seen with a gun in the area and are asking for the public's help in learning more.

Anyone from St. Cloud, Le Sauk Township, Sartell, or Sauk Rapids who might have information about someone firing a gun during that time is asked to contact the Sauk Rapids Police Department.

The victim's name has not been released.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes

LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US Sta ﻿ cker compiled a list of 25 different things that have region-specific names using news, dictionary, and academic sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale