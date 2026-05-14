Sauk Rapids Driver Cited After Hitting Young Cyclist In Crosswalk
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A child suffered minor injuries after they were struck while crossing a Sauk Rapids street on their bike.
Police Chief Perry Beise says a 16-year-old driver was heading north on Benton Drive just after 7:00 p.m., when the driver came upon a crosswalk at 10th Street North.
Beise says the driver slowed to allow three bicyclists to cross. Once the cyclists were across the road, the driver continued northbound and struck a 12-year-old bicyclist who was following behind the group.
The 12-year-old child suffered scratches and scrapes from the road and was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for observation and treatment.
The 16-year-old driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. No one else was hurt.
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