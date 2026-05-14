SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A child suffered minor injuries after they were struck while crossing a Sauk Rapids street on their bike.

Police Chief Perry Beise says a 16-year-old driver was heading north on Benton Drive just after 7:00 p.m., when the driver came upon a crosswalk at 10th Street North.

Beise says the driver slowed to allow three bicyclists to cross. Once the cyclists were across the road, the driver continued northbound and struck a 12-year-old bicyclist who was following behind the group.

The 12-year-old child suffered scratches and scrapes from the road and was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for observation and treatment.

The 16-year-old driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. No one else was hurt.

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Popular Child Stars From Every Year Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

From: Popular child stars from the year you were born Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn