Police Investigating Attempted Break-In Caught on Video

SAUK RAPIDS – Police are investigating an attempted break-in caught on video at a Sauk Rapids home early Tuesday morning.

Sauk Rapids Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue North just after 6:00 a.m. to investigate the incident, which happened around 1:00 a.m. The homeowner reported hearing loud noises and checking the home surveillance cameras. The video showed a man forcefully kicking the front door, damaging it.

The homeowner’s vehicle was also broken into, and items in it were reportedly pulled out and tossed around.

The suspect shown in the video is Black and is dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a cap with a bill. Anyone who recognizes him or has any information on the incident is asked to call the Sauk Rapids Police Department.