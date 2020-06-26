Sauk Rapids Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery Attempt

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids Police are looking for two men who entered a residence in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue South and shot one of the occupants in an attempted robbery.

The call came in shortly before 5:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say two suspects entered the home in an apparent attempt to rob those who lived there. The men are described as young adult black men.

Police say one of the men had a handgun and shot one of the victims in the leg. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where they were treated and released.

Police do not believe this was a random incident and don't believe the general public is in danger. If you have any information on the crime or live in the area and have security video footage, you're asked to call the Sauk Rapids Police Department.