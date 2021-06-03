Three Charged in St. Cloud Armed Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- Three people are charged in an incident where a St. Cloud man said he was beaten and robbed at knifepoint after buying drugs from one of them.

Prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Omar Ahmed Abdi of St. Cloud and 30-year-old Mursal Fatah Shire of Waite Park with aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. A third suspect, 31-year-old Chantel Schardin of St. Cloud, is charged with one count of aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery.

Court records show the victim told police he bought a Percocet pill from Abdi, but Abdi gave him two and said the man could pay for the other one later.

The next day, the suspects went to the man's house and knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, he said the men rushed him and began punching and kicking him.

Records show the men then forced him into the backseat of a car and held him at knifepoint. According to the charges, Schardin drove the group to TCF Bank and Kwik Trip where they used the victim's ATM card to try to get money.

Police say when Abdi was arrested, he had the victim's debit cards on him and a knife matching the description used in the robbery.