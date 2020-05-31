St. Cloud Police Arrest Suspect in Three Armed Robberies

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department has arrested a suspect in three gas station armed robberies.

Authorities say they received calls at 9:47 p.m. Saturday night at a Speedway on the block of 14th Avenue Northeast and then at 12:32 a.m. and 3:49 a.m. Sunday morning at a Kwik Trip on the 1200 block of Highway 23 East.

According to the police department, all three robberies were similar with employees reporting a man entering with a cloth mask over his face and displaying a black handgun.

Authorities say the suspect then pointed the gun at the clerks and demanded money while threatening to hurt the employees. Police say the suspect then fled on foot with undisclosed amounts of money each time.

Officers say they were investigating the first two incidents when the third happened and were able to track the suspect to an apartment building in the 200 block of 14th Avenue Northeast.

He was taken into custody and police say they found a black replica CO2 handgun and cash believed to have come from the three stores during the arrest.

Authorities identified the 17-year-old suspect as a runaway from Moorhead. He was taken to a juvenile detention facility and faces charges related to aggravated armed robbery. His name has not been released.

None of the employees of the businesses were hurt in the robberies.