St. Cloud Police Reassure Community About Officer Identification
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department has issued a statement about the identification of its vehicles and personnel in light of the shootings of Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman in the Twin Cities.
Police Chief Jeff Oxton says it is important that the public has confidence in the identification of St. Cloud officers and vehicles. Oxton says:
“Please know that all of our marked squads are accounted for and hold our licensed police officers.”
The Chief continued that the public can have confidence in the marked vehicles and the men and women responding to calls for service in the cars and uniforms. If anyone has any doubt about the identification of an officer, they should call the St. Cloud Police Department’s non-emergency number at 320-251-1200 for confirmation.
