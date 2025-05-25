APPLE VALLEY (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Zoo is ready to unveil its newest habitat next weekend. The zoo will open the Red Panda Forest for visitors on May 31st.

The new habitat located on the Northern Trail will feature three different animals: Red Pandas, Red-Crowned Cranes, and Western Tufted Deer. All three of the species depend on a unique mix of bamboo forests, mountain wetlands, and river valleys. The Red Panda is an endangered species, and the Red-Crowned Crane is one of the rarest cranes in the world.

To celebrate, the zoo will have some special food and drinks in T-Rex Cookie's Red Panada-Monium, Red Panda Punch, and RPA: Red Panda Ale. There will also be several Red Panda-themed activities taking place on the zoo plaza throughout the weekend.

