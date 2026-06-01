TOWN BALL ROUND UP - SUNDAY, MAY 31ST

SOBIESKI SKIS 5 AVON LAKERS 3

The Skis and the Lakers both collected nine hits; they did collect a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Dusty Parker, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, and recorded three strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw three innings to earn the save. He gave up two hits and recorded four strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by BeauThoma, who went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs, had a stolen base, and scored three runs. Dusty Parker went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and Collin Kray went 2-4. Collin Eckman went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Hudson Philippi went 1-2, and he scored a run. Matt Baier had a stolen base, and he had a walk, and Alex Thoma had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Drew Lieser. He threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw one inning; he gave up a hit, and he had a strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Elliot Burnett, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, and Reese Gregory went 2-3 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Janzen went 3-5 with a double, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Nolan Dumonceaux went 2-5 with a double, Jack Theisen was hit by a pitch, and Carter Holthaus scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Martins out-hit the Pirates seven to three, including a home run and three doubles. Tate Winter threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Avery Schmitz earned the save with 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Martins offense was led by Carter Thelen, who went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, and Tanner Arceneau went 1-2 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 2-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, and Avery Schmitz was credited with a RBI. Bryan Schlangen went 2-3, scored two runs, and Nolan Rueter went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run.

The Pirates' starting pitcher was Grayson Fuchs. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Spencer Eisenbraun threw one inning; he gave up two hits and one run.

The Pirates' offense was led by Nate Spencer, who went 2-2 with a double and a walk; Nick Gabrielson went 1-2, Spencer Eisenbraun had a walk and scored a run, and Peyton Hemmesch and Grayson Fuchs both had a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 11 REGAL EAGLES 1

The Chuckers out-hit the Eagles ten to four, including a home run and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Josh Kingery, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Chuckers' offense was led by Josh Kingery, who went 3-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Carson McCain went 2-4 for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Jon Broman went 1-4 with a double for three RBIs, and Jonas Morrison went 1-3 for two RBIs. David Kingery went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored three runs. Jack Peterson was credited with an RBI; he had two walks and scored two runs. Brody Straumann went 1-4, and he scored a run. Brayden Johnson was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk, and Reagan Elton had two walks.

The Eagles' starting pitcher was Grant Paffrath. He threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Carlson threw two innings; he gave up one hit, two runs, and had two walks.

The Eagles' offense was led by Nathan Meyer, who went 1-3 for an RBI, Bennett Schultz went 2-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Chi Schneider was hit by a pitch, and Shane Rademacher had a walk.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 11 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

The Billygoats out-hit the Steves fifteen to two, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Thoma closed it out with three innings of relief; he gave up one hit and one run, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Billygoats' offense was led by Ben Thoma, who went 3-5 with a double for four RBIs, and he scored two runs. Andrew Rueckert went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Pete Herman went 2-2 with a double for two RBIs, and he had a walk. Jack Suska went 1-4 for an RBI. He had a walk, and he scored a run, and Lukas Otte was credited with an RBI. Travis Kahl went 1-4, and Braxton Tautges went 1-4, and he scored two runs. Matt Tautges had two walks, a stolen base, and scored two runs. Lane Girtz was hit by a pitch, he had two walks, and he scored two runs. Ben Mott went 1-1, and he scored a run. Kyle Winscher went 1-1, and Matt Kummet was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Steves was Landon Lunser. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Reid Lunser threw four innings; he gave up six hits and two runs. Their offense was led by Jake Schelonka, who went 2-4 with a home run for an RBI, and Joe Tuholsky was hit twice by a pitch.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 15 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 5

The Chargers out-hit the Grovers fifteen to ten, including four doubles and nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Anthony Revermann, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Welle closed it out, threw two innings of relief, and he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers' offense was led by Ethan Meyer, who went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases, a walk, and scored three runs. Dylan Gertken went 1-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 3-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Zach Rieland went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had two walks, and he scored two runs. Reagan Nelson went 2-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Austin Schoenberg went 2-5, and he scored two runs. Eric Terres went 2-4 with a double, had a stolen base, one walk, and scored three runs. Jamie Terres went 1-2, Ben Welle went 1-1, and he scored a run. Dan Spanier was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Jack Tschida was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Sam Rieland had a walk.

The Grovers' starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman. He threw five innings, he gave up fourteen hits, ten runs, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Isaak Weicham threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, five runs, eight walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Tyler Leukam, who went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs, and Ryan Olmscheid went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Jordan Klaphake went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Josh Holm went 1-2 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Riley Elfering went 1-4 with a double, and Tyler Nathe went 1-4, and he scored a run. Isaak Weicham went 1-4, Nolan Fleischhacker went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Brecken Elfering scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3 STARBUCK STARS 1

The Rockies were out-hit by the Stars seven to five; they did collect a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Thad Lieser, who threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, five walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Sam Nistler threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out; he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies' offense was led by David Jonas, who went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs, and Thad Lieser went 1-3 with a double. Luke VanErp went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Tyler Geislinger went 1-3. Austin Dufner went 1-1 with a walk, Brady Linn had two walks, and he scored a run.

The Stars' starting pitcher was Darion Alexander. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Stars' offense was led by Matt Gruber, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and Cameron Simon went 2-3 with a double and scored a run. Darion Alexander and Dylan Alexander both went 1-3 with a walk. Jackson Hendrickson went 1-3, and Mitch Gruber had a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 7 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Saints out-hit the Rockies eleven to three, including a home run and seven hits. Their starting pitcher was Torii Johnson. He threw four innings to earn the win; he gave up three hits, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints' offense was led by Ethan Mueller, who went 2-3 with a home run for two RBIs, and Peyton Winter went 3-4 for three RBIs. Jackson Peter went 1-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Brody Hadley went 2-4, and he scored a run. Austin Dingmann went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Will VanBeck went 1-1 with a walk, and he scored two runs.

The Rockies' starting pitcher was Sam Nistler. He threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Lardy threw three innings; he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks, and recorded one strikeout. Cristin Bergeron threw three innings, gave up two hits, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies' offense was led by Luke VanErp, who went 1-2, was hit by a pitch, and had a walk. David Jonas went 1-2, and Carter Simon went 1-3. Tyler Lardy was hit by a pitch, and Sam Nistler had a walk.

OUAMBA CUBS 6 SR. CYCLONES 2

The Cubs out-hit the Cyclones twelve to ten, including a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Logan Parker-Sjoberg, who threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Lucas Athey threw 1 1/3 innings to close out the game; he gave up three hits and recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs' offense was led by Logan Parker-Sjoberg, who went 4-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Caleb Koch went 1-4 with a triple for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Lucas Athey went 1-4 for an RBI. No. 9 went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Carter Gmahl went 2-5, and he scored a run. Jagger Steiner went 1-4, and Justin Karie went 1-4, and he scored a run. Caleb Steffen went 1-3 with a walk, and Cold Gmahl had a walk.

The Cyclones' starting pitcher was Owen Arndt. He threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded a strikeout. Robert Dusing threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and recorded three strikeouts. D. Dusing threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts, and Vince Murn threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Terrance Moody, who went 2-2 for an RBI, and Gavin Peterson went 2-2. Dom Mathies and Vince Murn both went 1-3, and each scored a run. Shea Koster went 1-2 with a walk, and Dakota Banks went 1-2. Noah Jensen went 1-4, and Brody Sabin had a walk.

RANDALL CUBS 8 OPOLE BEARS 4

The Cubs out-hit the Bears nine to seven, including two doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Nathan Benning, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Adam Nibaur threw three innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs' offense was led by Nathan Benning, who went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Ricky Drew went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and Zach Gwost was credited with a RBI. K. Peterson went 2-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base and a walk. Garrett Lindbergh went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Alex Gwost went 1-3, and he scored a run. Charlie Smieja went 1-4, and Brett Strach scored two runs.

The Bears' starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Tate Lange threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, one run, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Bears' offense was led by Drew Lange, who went 1-4 with a home run and a double for one RBI, was hit by a pitch, and had a stolen base. Alex Lange went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Chris Ebnet went 1-4 with a triple for an RBI. Brody Huls went 1-3 with a walk, and Masyn Patrick was hit by a pitch. Keaton Gustin and Maverick Novitzki both went 1-4.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 4 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 3

The Blue Jays out-hit the Riverdogs nine to six, including a double. Their starting pitcher was CJ. Clear, he threw seven innings to earn the win; he gave up five hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Brady Yourczek threw one inning; he gave up one run, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Swanson threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Blue Jays' offense was led by Justin Cichon, who went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Matt Swanson was credited with two RBIs. Jaxon Barkowicz went 2-3 with a walk, and Brady Yourczek went 2-4, and he scored a run. Jack Primus went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had four stolen bases, and he scored three runs. Jeremy Mugg was credited with an RBI, Bryce Binek, and CJ. Clear both went 1-4.

The Riverdogs' starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes. He threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Riverdogs' offense was led by Kirk Yourczek, who went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Drew Yourczek went 3-5. Keaton Nelson went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Albright was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Grayson Suska went 1-3, and he scored a run. Joe Gaida was hit by a pitch, Tyler Jendro had a walk, Spencer Friese was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 13 ADA “A” 0

The Mudcats out-hit the “A” thirteen to four, including two home runs, three doubles, and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Carter Stockert, who threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Quade threw three innings to close it out; he gave up two hits, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Mudcats' offense was led by Cullen Wilson, who went 4-5 with two home runs for five RBIs, had a stolen base, and scored four runs. Brayden Wolfgram went 3-5 with three doubles for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Tom Horan went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Carter Houtari went 1-2 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Talen Plante went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Drake Kunza had two walks, and he scored two runs. Tanner Nowacki was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. B. Olmscheid went 1-2, and Alex Rudquist had a walk.

The “A” starting pitcher was Lance Kritzberger, who threw three innings. He gave up four hits, five runs, four walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Austin McCraven threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Opsahl threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up a hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Breau Fetting, Ethan Opsahl, and Daren Totten, who all went 1-3. Jake Osowski went 1-2 with a walk, and Sunny Resnic had a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 16 FF HURRICANES 5

The Brewers out-hit the Hurricanes six to four, including a home run, and they were aided by twelve walks. Their starting pitcher was Ashton Rinas. He threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Froemke threw one inning; he gave up one hit, two runs, and one walk. Kyle Voltin threw one inning; he retired three batters. Ben Dawson threw two innings; he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. David Ernst threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers' offense was led by Dustin Mertz, who went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, stole a base, and scored three runs. Tate Herman went 2-3 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Adam Leminger went 1-1 for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, had two walks, and scored three runs. Denver Blinn had a walk, and he scored two runs. Joey Malecha was credited with an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Leininger was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Mike Peschel was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. David Ernst went 1-1, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Caleb Briggerman was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he had a walk. Casey Clemenson was credited with an RBI, Jackson Gilenke had a walk and scored a run, Becker Stimpson scored a run, and Antony Villanueva had a walk.

The Hurricanes' starting pitcher was Darin Stanislawski. He threw two innings, gave up one hit, two runs, four walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Logan Larson threw one inning; he gave up three hits, seven runs, and three walks. Casrston Fronning threw two innings; he gave up two hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Levin King threw one inning; he gave up two runs and two walks.

The Hurricanes' offense was led by Logan Larson, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Adam Johnson went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs and two walks. Alex Hensch went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run; Darin Stanislawksi had two walks, and he scored a run. Carstan Fronning and Levi King both were hit by a pitch, Brock Scheuerman had two walks and scored a run, and Carter Thielke had a walk and scored a run.

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