ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Video game enthusiasts can get a feel for an old school arcade once again in downtown St. Cloud. The Red Carpet Nightclub has added retro video and pinball games to its pool room. The collection includes classics like Big Buck, Ms. Pac-Man, and Ghostbusters pinball. Ashton Petschen with the Red Carpet's Marketing Team says you even pay the retro way with change:

"They're not like the newer arcade style where you have to purchase one of those game cards, but it's kind of like before that, where they had the machines where you can go use your card and get some cash out, or you put cash in, and they give you quarters for the game; they're all quarter-operated."

Petschen says they are also now booking private party game night events for people looking for some extra fun. In addition to the video games and pool, the room has bubble hockey, darts, and ping pong.

The St. Cloud band Pink Taco will make their debut at the Carpet on June 13th.

The Red Carpet Nightclub will showcase Cirque Du Cloud on June 27th as part of its monthly entertainment. Cirque Du Cloud is an aerial troupe and gym based in St. Cloud. Petschen says the group puts on an impressive performance:

"If you like to see stunts and acrobatic artists perform at heights that seem very challenging to the regular person, that would be your kind of thing."

The show is also a benefit to help Amanita Wild pay for medical bills. Other highlights at the Red Carpet in June include Don't Kill the Kids in the Keller Bar on Saturday, the Let Them Cook Pride Celebration on June 12th, and the Pearl Jam tribute band Dissident on June 20th.

Don't Kill the Kids, PHOTO courtesy of the Red Carpet Nightclub Don't Kill the Kids, PHOTO courtesy of the Red Carpet Nightclub loading...

Red Carpet co-owner Jamie Fosterr with Ghostbusters pinball game, PHOTO courtesy of Red Carpet Nightclub. Red Carpet co-owner Jamie Fosterr with Ghostbusters pinball game, PHOTO courtesy of Red Carpet Nightclub. loading...

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