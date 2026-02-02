ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud venue has a lot going on for the month of February. The Red Carpet Nightclub has a variety of entertainment on both the Main Stage and the Keller Bar throughout the month. Wednesday is open mic comedy night at the Keller bar were aspiring comedians can test their jokes on a receptive audience. China Rider takes the Main Stage on Friday night and Chameleon on Saturday night.

The Red Carpet brings in a wide array of local talent.

Red Carpet Social Media Manager Bre Westby says China Rider brings a Grateful Dead vibe to town, and Chameleon is an up-and-coming rock band:

"They're a young rock band based out of Ramsey. They just released their debut album, so that will be a really fun one. That same night, there's a metal night in the Keller, so a bunch of different metal cover bands, originals, will be rocking that stage down there. If you've been in the Keller, you know that that one gets loud."

Westby says Chameleon recently won Grand Casino Hickley's Battle of the Bands, so they are excited to have them.

Did you know the Red Carpet has shows for 18 and up?

The Red Carpet has some 18 and up shows later in the month as well, like Muffleur on the 20th. Wesby says it is fun to get the younger crowd in to experience the local music scene, and they have some special non-alcoholic beverages on those nights too:

"So we leave our main levels for our mocktails, we take all the liquor out of that area, and we have, usually, our people who are servers during the week come and they serve mocktails that we make specifically for that show, so it's always a unique mocktail menu that we're making."

Westby says it takes a lot of work behind the scenes to host an 18 and over show, but it is worth it for everyone involved. There is a cover charge for most shows at the Red Carpet, and you can visit their website to find the cover charge and additional details.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

2025 Season at the Ledge Amphitheater It was a jam-packed season at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025 with its earliest show on May 9th, and over 18 shows. Check out the gallery of pictures from most of the concerts. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Tracy Lawrence & Josh Turner Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner closed out a season of fabulous concerts at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt