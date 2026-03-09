ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The March calendar at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud is full of opportunities to see live local music.

This Friday, the band Pandemic will play its 80s rock show at 7:30 p.m.

This Saturday night is a new concept of three newer local bands all sharing the stage together.

Some younger groups that have been around town for a little bit, a lot of graduates from the School of Rock. We've put them all together in one night. A very low ticket price. We want to see if we can get a crowd and a great experience for these bands.

Pioneer Place owner Ray Herrington says PSA The Band opens at 7:30 p.m., Borrowed Time starts at 8:15 p.m., and Muffleur ends the night starting at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each, plus fees.

Next Thursday, March 19th, they are kicking off three live shows in a row with the duo of The Brotherhood featuring Kevin Burt and Ken Valdez.

This is another duo that's never played here before. Kevin and Ken are Midwest guys; they've been doing acoustic sets of some of the best Blues and Rock, Funk and Soul stuff.

Herrington says Friday, March 20th, there's a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, and Saturday, March 21st, is a tribute to the Superstar Women of Country.

The following weekend, they have four days in a row of live music, including two sold-out shows of The Fabulous Armadillos and Collective Unconscious.

A benefit concert and silent auction will be on Sunday, March 29th at 3:00 p.m., supporting immigrant families in Central Minnesota.