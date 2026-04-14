ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Planetarium is partnering with a music event for a unique immersive experience.

The Minnesota Made Festival is offering a free concert at the planetarium this Saturday, with the concert starting at 4:00 p.m. and a tour of the night sky starting at 5:00 p.m. Immersive films will be projected on the dome.

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The concert program's title, "The Blue in the Distance," comes from the 360-degree film shown with live music composed by SCSU Professor Scott Miller. The film, created by Miller, explores Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park.

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The event is free to attend.