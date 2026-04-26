JOHNSTON, Iowa (WJON News) -- A popular game across the country is set to go international this summer. Powerball will leap across the Atlantic and give people in the United Kingdom the chance to take part in the same jackpot available in the United States.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), which represents 39 U.S. Lotteries, says the expansion to the UK serves two goals. First, the addition of UK players will help grow the jackpot more quickly due to its large population without altering core features, including the $2 price and jackpot odds.

Second, it will strengthen the long-term sustainability of the game and the causes it supports. Over half of every $2 Powerball ticket stays in the jurisdiction where it is sold, and helps fund public services and programs in local communities.

Since 1992, Powerball has generated about $38 million for good causes.

Funds will be pooled from the U.S. and UK for the Powerball only, not lower-tier prizes. For people in the United States, there will be no change in how Powerball is played. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, with the odds of winning the jackpot 1 in 292.2 million.

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