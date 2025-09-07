UNDATED (WJON News) -- The second-largest jackpot in the Powerball Lottery has been won. Two players, one from Missouri and one from Texas, each matched all five white numbers and the Powerball on Saturday. They will split the estimated nearly $1.8 billion jackpot with an estimated value of $893.5 million each, or the lump sum payment of $410.3 million. There were no big winners in Minnesota from Saturday night's drawing.

Across the country, 18 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and West Virginia. Two tickets matched all five white balls and increased their winnings to $2 million each by including the Power Play option for $1 more at purchase. The $2 million-winning tickets were sold in Kansas and Texas.

What were the winning numbers, and will we ever know the names of the winners?

The winning numbers on Saturday were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 with a Powerball of 17. We may never know the names of the two winners, unless the winners choose to opt in to publicity, their names and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data. For the next drawing on Monday night, the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million.

