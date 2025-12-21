UNDATED (WJON News) -- There is still a life-changing amount of money to be won after Saturday night. Nobody won the estimated $1.5 billion dollar Powerball Jackpot with the drawn numbers of 4, 5, 28, 52, 69, and Powerball of 20. The prize grows to an estimated $1.6 billion for Monday night's drawing with a cash value of about $735 million.

Were there any big winners?

There were eight winning tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million, 22 tickets that won $150,000, and 112 tickets that won $50,000. Two winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Minnesota. Monday's $1.6 billion jackpot ranks as the 4th largest in Powerball history and marks only the second time in Powerball history that the game has had back-to-back jackpots exceeding $1 billion.

When was the jackpot last won?

The jackpot was last won on September 6th by two tickets in Missouri that split the over $1.7 billion prize, which was the second largest prize in Powerball history. The largest Powerball ever won was $2.04 billion on November 7th of 2022, by a ticket in California. The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots ever won?

The ten largest Powerball jackpots in U.S. History are:

$2.04 Billion – Powerball – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.787 Billion – Powerball – Sept. 6, 2025 – MO, TX $1.765 Billion – Powerball – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.602 Billion – Mega Millions – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.60 Billion – Powerball – Dec. 22, 2025 $1.586 Billion – Powerball – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.537 Billion – Mega Millions – Oct. 23, 2018 – SC $1.348 Billion – Mega Millions – Jan. 13, 2023 – ME $1.337 Billion – Mega Millions – July 29, 2022 – IL $1.326 Billion – Powerball – April 6, 2024 – OR

Even if someone wins the jackpot on Monday, we may never know who it is. Unless the winner decides to opt into publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of September 1st, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

