With No Winner Saturday, Powerball Jackpot Climbs Again

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Nobody matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, and 58 with a Powerball of 10. Four $1 million tickets were sold, but none of them were in Minnesota.

The jackpot now climbs to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The cash option is estimated to be around $403 million.

