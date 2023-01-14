$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Won by a Single Ticket

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The second largest Mega Millions jackpot ever has been claimed.

A single winning ticket was sold in Maine to claim the $1.35 prize with an estimated cash option of $724.6 million. The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46, and 61 with a Mega Ball of 14.

This marks the first Mega Millions jackpot win for the Maine State Lottery and the fourth jackpot over $1 billion in the game's history.

In addition to the top prize, 14 $1 million dollar tickets were sold around the country, but unfortunately none of those were in Minnesota.

The Mega Millions jackpot drops back down to $20 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing.

