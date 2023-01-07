Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs Above $1 Billion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has now surpassed $1 billion.

Nobody matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing to take home the top prize. Those numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and a Mega Ball of 13.

With no winner, the jackpot is now up to an estimated $1.1 billion dollars - the third largest in the game's history. The estimated cash option for that jackpot is just over $568 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday.