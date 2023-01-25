Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation

BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation.

Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.

Anyone with information on drug sellers or suppliers in that area is asked to contact the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force by phone at 218-333-8130 or online at https://www.co.beltrami.mn.us/departments/law enforcement/tfcontactus.aspx

