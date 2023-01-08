Raptor Center Releases Six Bald Eagles Recovered From Poisoning

HASTINGS (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center has released six bald eagles following their successful recovery from suspected poisoning.

On Friday, after about a month at the center, six of the ten eagles were found to be fully recovered. They were released back into the wild at the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.

The remaining birds are still being treated at the center, and the hope is that they too will be released soon.

Back in December, 10 eagles were brought to the facility for treatment after the Inver Grove Heights Police Department, the U.S. Fish, and Wildlife Department, and volunteers from the Raptor Center located the sick birds in the snow.

The Raptor Center says the bald eagles showed signs of poisoning and officials confirmed that euthanized animals brought to the nearby landfill and eaten by the birds were likely the source.

