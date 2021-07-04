Three Rehabilitated Eagles Released Back into Wild [GALLERY]

GLEN TOWNSHIP -- Three bald eagles rescued and rehabilitated in Aitkin County were released back into the wild this week.

In June, two adult eagles were found on the ground injured and unable to fly near Clear Lake in Glen Township. DNR Conservation Officer Lt. Robert Gorecki captured and brought them to Garrison Animal Hospital for treatment.

Another eagle, too young to fly was also located in a nest nearby. The DNR enlisted the help of a local tree service to climb 55 feet to rescue the bird and bring it to the animal hospital with the others.

After about two weeks of rehabilitation, the eagles were ready to return home and released near where they were found.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.