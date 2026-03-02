Big Grant Boosts Job Training For Local Youth And Young Adults
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An area organization has received a large grant to help provide job training. Career Solutions has received a $100,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to help with providing job training and wrap-around services to youth and young adults, and expand affordable housing in underserved communities.
DEED's Youthbuild program provides grants to organizations that offer academic support, mentoring and case management, construction job training, and placement assistance for people at risk for not earning a high school diploma. Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services also received a $150,000 grant as part of the program. The grants were part of $1.9 million awarded by DEED to 12 organizations statewide.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
25 richest people in America and how they did it
Gallery Credit: Wyatt Massey, Leesa Davis
Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa