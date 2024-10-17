$200-Million Business Expansion In Duluth To Create 160 New Jobs

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Duluth company will be making a major expansion thanks in part to a grant from the state. Sofidel will make a $200-million expansion which will create 160 new jobs and triple the company's current workforce size. The expansion is supported by a $5-million dollar grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) Job Creation Fund (JCF) and Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF).

JCF provides financial incentives to new and expanding businesses that meet certain investment and job creation criteria, and MIF provides financing to help add new workers with a focus on industrial, manufacturing, and technology-related industries. Sofidel Integration Manager Simone Giacomelli says the expansion is a testament to their long-term growth and Duluth provides a favorable operating environment with a dedicated skilled workforce.

Sofidel will expand its current facility into an integrated state-of-the-art production plant where materials are manufactured, processed, and packaged into finished products like paper towels, bath tissues, and napkins. Construction of the nearly 600,00 square feet addition is scheduled to start late this year and continue through late 2026.

