Job Cuts Coming to Bluestem Brands in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Bluestem Brands in St. Cloud is permanently laying off dozens of workers.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says Bluestem has notified them that they will be laying off 118 workers as part of the parent company's reorganization.

The layoffs will take place in two phases, beginning on October 26th and ending on November 14th.

The affected workers will be from the St. Cloud facility at 6250 Ridgewood Road. The layoffs impact a variety of positions within the company.

Bluestem Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2020 in a company reorganization.

