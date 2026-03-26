Grants Empower Underserved Young Adults Across Minnesota

Grants Empower Underserved Young Adults Across Minnesota

David McNew, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Twenty-one organizations across Minnesota that support underserved young adults will share $1.6-million in grant money.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded the grants to help prepare young people in those communities for successful employment.

The two-year funding will provide $80,000 grants each to Career Solutions in Stearns and Benton Counties, Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, and Goodwill Easter Seals Minnesota in St. Cloud, Willmar, and Buffalo. Most of the remaining 18 organizations will also receive the same $80,000 allocation.

DEED's Support Youth Services competitive grant program provides grants to organizations that offer job training, employment preparation, internships, job assistance to parents, financial literacy, and academic and behavioral interventions.

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born

Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style

Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.

Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal

Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

Filed Under: Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON