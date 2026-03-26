ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Twenty-one organizations across Minnesota that support underserved young adults will share $1.6-million in grant money.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded the grants to help prepare young people in those communities for successful employment.

The two-year funding will provide $80,000 grants each to Career Solutions in Stearns and Benton Counties, Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, and Goodwill Easter Seals Minnesota in St. Cloud, Willmar, and Buffalo. Most of the remaining 18 organizations will also receive the same $80,000 allocation.

DEED's Support Youth Services competitive grant program provides grants to organizations that offer job training, employment preparation, internships, job assistance to parents, financial literacy, and academic and behavioral interventions.

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