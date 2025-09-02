State Funding Helps Louis Industries Create Jobs in Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A Paynesville manufacturing company is getting some state help to expand its operations.

Louis Industries, LLC will share in $4.2-million worth of grants and low-interest loans for business expansion.

Louis Industries is investing $7.7-million into additional manufacturing and office space. The project will increase the existing facility by 42,000 square-feet, which will allow for a powder coating area and lead assembly.

The company will use $175,000 from DEED's Job Creation Fund and $325,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund to help with the project and add 15 new jobs in the first two years.

Louis Industries is a modernized steel processing and manufacturing facility.

