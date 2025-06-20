Minnesota Added Jobs in May, Unemployment Up Slightly

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- May was another strong month for the Minnesota jobs market.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state added 6,600 jobs last month, doubling the rate of the nation as a whole.

Another positive sign was the continued growth of the labor force. The labor force grew by more than 2,200 people, marking a growing labor force in 10 of the last 12 months.

The most jobs were added in Leisure & Hospitality, Education & Health Services, and Trade, Transportation & Utilities.

Mining & Logging, Construction, and Other Services led the way in job losses.

Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked upward by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.3%, compared to 4.2% nationally.

