Minnesota Invests $8.8 Million To Boost Workforce Training
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Dozens of organizations across the state will share in $8.8-million to grow Minnesota's workforce.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has announced the recipients of the Drive for 5 Workforce grants.
Drive for 5 was launched in 2023 to expand access to workforce training in occupational groups where there is high demand. The program focuses on five occupational categories: the caring professions, education, manufacturing, technology, and the trades.
Some of the organizations receiving grants include Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services in Monticello, which is getting $600,000, the Midwest Manufacturers Association, which is getting $400,000, Willmar Public Schools is getting $425,000, and the Stearns-Benton Employment & Training Council's Career Solutions, which is receiving $325,000.
The Drive for 5 awards will be used either for industry training or job placement services.
