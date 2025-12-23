ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Dozens of organizations across the state will share in $8.8-million to grow Minnesota's workforce.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has announced the recipients of the Drive for 5 Workforce grants.

Drive for 5 was launched in 2023 to expand access to workforce training in occupational groups where there is high demand. The program focuses on five occupational categories: the caring professions, education, manufacturing, technology, and the trades.

Some of the organizations receiving grants include Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services in Monticello, which is getting $600,000, the Midwest Manufacturers Association, which is getting $400,000, Willmar Public Schools is getting $425,000, and the Stearns-Benton Employment & Training Council's Career Solutions, which is receiving $325,000.

The Drive for 5 awards will be used either for industry training or job placement services.

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer