ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The city of Melrose is one of 13 communities that will share in $6-million to help clean up or assess contaminated sites for redevelopment.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grants will pay up to 75% of the costs, with the local community or organization providing a match.

The city of Melrose will use $50,000 from the fund to clean up 7.3 acres of land that was used as a turkey processing plant. The site may be redeveloped into housing, warehouse, and loading dock development and a street extension.

The project is expected to create three new jobs and add more than $41,000 to the tax base.

In total, the 13 grants will assess or clean up 75 acres of land and create 1,509 housing units, create 147 new jobs, increase local taxes by about $5.5-million and leverage more than $486-million in private investment.

